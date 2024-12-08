5 best heroes to duo with Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals

Knowing which heroes are the best to team-up with Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals will help you not only win your games but absolutely dominate over your opposition. Squirrel Girl is undoubtedly one of the strongest Duelists in the game, and her kit provides her with some of the most explosive power the game has seen to date.

This projectile-based hero can absolutely wreak havoc against her opposition, however, without proper support, she will inevitable crumble against properly coordinated teams.

This article will provide you with a list of the best heroes to team-up with Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals. Using them will provide you with a distinct advantage, and if you play your cards right, allow you to easily blow through the enemies line of defence. Read below to know more.

Editor's Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Who are the best heroes to team-up with Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals?

Squirrel-Girl in Marvel Rivals is perfect for close-mid-range combat. Her abilities allow her to cause massive disruption on the field. However, it's very hard for to be a precise sharpshooter, owing to the nature of her projectiles. She can be targeted by airborne heroes, and without proper support, its going to be quite hard to find value using her.

Below, you will find a curated list of the best heroes to team-up with Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals.

1) Spider-Man

Spider-Man is one of the best heroes to team-up with Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Spider-Man and Squirrel Girl, both ESU (Empire State University) alumni, share incredible synergy. With her Team-Up ability, Doreen can summon Spider-Man to deliver a Webbed Acorn via her slingshot. This combo immobilizes enemies in a wide radius while dishing out solid damage, providing Squirrel Girl the perfect opening to follow up with her slingshot or melee attacks.

It's not only practical but also satisfying to see foes tangled up as your duo dominates the battlefield. If you are looking for crowd control paired with burst damage, Spidey is your guy.

2) Cloak and Dagger

Cloak and Dagger brings great versatility to the team-up with Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

This dynamic duo brings unmatched versatility to the table. Cloak's ability to obscure allies with swirling shadows and reduce enemy visibility creates an ideal setup for Squirrel Girl to close in for kills without retaliation. Meanwhile, Dagger heals and provides a Darkforce Cloak attack, balancing the playstyle between offense and defense.

The seamless switch between Cloak and Dagger mid-match lets you adapt to any situation. Whether you're pushing objectives or holding ground, this partnership is a force to reckon with.

3) Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock offers one of the best strategic gameplay team-up with Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Adam Warlock's strategic abilities suit the risk-taking, reward-seeking type of play that Squirrel Girl perfectly embodies. Adam’s Soul Bond ability is a perfect complement to Squirrel Girl’s aggressive playstyle, as it provides healing over time and shares incoming damage, allowing her to dive into battles with less fear of being overwhelmed.

His ultimate, Karmic Revival, is a game changer, reviving downed allies just as the respawn timer ticks, resetting the momentum of a match and giving Squirrel Girl a second chance at victory.

4) Jeff the Land Shark

Jeff offers great functionality, making it perfect to team-up with Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

For players who want a balance of fun with functionality, Jeff the Land Shark is a perfect pairing for Squirrel Girl. The healing bubbles can create safe spaces for the latter to rest and recharge during intense battle sequences. Also, Jeff's Hide and Seek mobility skill allows for quick positional repositioning, which does not conflict with Squirrel Girl's acrobatic combat style.

Jeff also makes sure that Squirrel Girl gets to stay in the thick of things while having a solid health pool.

5) Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon is one of the best heroes to team-up with Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Rocket Raccoon is the ultimate supporting Strategist for Squirrel Girl's aggressive playstyle. Rocket's Bombard Mode deals damage consistently, and his Repair Mode heals Squirrel Girl to keep her in the fight longer. His ability to boost damage with C.Y.A. further enhances her already potent attacks.

Squirrel Girl thrives in close combat; Rocket’s agility, along with moves like Jetpack Dash, allows him to stay mobile while supporting her. This combo is perfect for players who enjoy fast action while transitioning seamlessly between constant offense and strategic positioning.

That's all there is to know about the five best heroes to team-up with Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals.

