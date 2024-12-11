Marvel Rivals: 5 best heroes to counter Peni Parker

Knowing how to counter Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals can help you win a lot of matches. This is because the hero is a frequent pick among Vanguard enthusiasts who prefer to anchor down the map objectives. Her ability kit is quite special as it can deploy traps and mines almost everywhere. These traps can then be used to poke damage at enemies to secure easy kills.

Peni Parker is not a Vanguard character who can be effective in every situation. Although her primary weapon combined with the binding ability is a great way to deal with most opponents, the hero greatly depends on being supported by others while fighting on the frontlines. This makes her vulnerable to sudden rushes or spam attacks from a safe distance.

This article will highlight the most effective characters you can pick to counter Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals.

Editor's Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Exploring the five best heroes you can use to counter Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals

This article will provide detailed insight into the different heroes you can use to counter Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals. It includes heroes from all classes, including Vanguards, Duelists, and Strategists. Here's a look at our curated list:

1) Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange is a great counter to counter Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Peni Parker excels at zone defense. Her web-clusters make up for a great movekit that prevents enemies from progressing towards the objective. Moreover, her arachno-mines can be great offensive traps, considering they are concealed inside her cyber-webs. All in all, she can be a major roadblock if the person playing her is familiar with her kit.

One of the best heroes you can choose to counter Peni Parker is Doctor Strange. While his other abilities are good by themselves, the skill that makes him excellent against Parker is the Pentagram of Fartallah. Using this, Strange can use his signature portals to build a passage between two disconnected places, completely sidestepping Parker's skillset if used with creativity.

2) Iron Man

Iron Man in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Peni Parker is a mech-operating Vanguard hero. While she does operate a mech, she is mostly confined to moving on the ground. The same goes for her traps, she can only deploy her webs if it has something to stick to, meaning it can be tough for her to hit a character with an agile build.

Iron Man, remaining true to his comic counterpart, can fly in this game. Players can use Stark's thrusters to jet around the map relatively quickly. Being in the air also allows players to get a wide view and detect Parker's traps scattered across the map. He can then destroy these with his state-of-the-art weaponry. Moreover, being constantly in the air also makes Stark a hard target to hit.

3) Squirrel Girl

Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Peni Parker is a Vanguard-class hero and has a comparatively high health pool when compared to other classes. Thus, killing her is extremely difficult if one does not have enough damage output.

This is where Squirrel Girl comes in as she is a high-damage Duelist you can use to counter Peni Parker. Her explosive acorns can deal a relatively wide area of damage, dealing a massive wallop to the Vanguard's health. Squirrel Girl is also not bound by accuracy, considering her acorns can ricochet off of surfaces, meaning she doesn't need to be near Parker to deal substantial damage.

4) Luna Snow

Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

One of the reasons that makes Peni an annoying tank is how enemies can trickle down your team's health while you're trying to plow through her traps, making for a frustrating gameplay loop. So, if your team wants to reach the objective, they will need a good healer, who can also go on the offensive.

Luna Snow is a Strategist hero you can use to counter Peni Parker. Her Ice Shots can both damage enemies and heal allies. Her Absolute Zero ability is also great, as hitting Peni with this ability will freeze her, making her an easy target for a few seconds. Luna can also attach her idols to a secondary tank, providing them with a pretty reliable healing source and leaving her free to heal others.

5) Mantis

Mantis in Marvel Rivals can easily counter Peni Parker (Image via NetEase Games)

One of the best ways to counter Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals is choosing a hero who can buff the entire team, helping them plow through her defenses. While healing alone can aid your friends, some heroes can provide movement or damage buffs in the game. Mantis is one of them.

Mantis is a Strategist who can provide healing over time or a damage boost to her allies. A damage boost can be incredibly helpful if your team is using counters based on the enemy players. Moreover, her Spore Slumber works like Ana's sleep dart, immobilizing the target for a short period. Her ultimate is also extremely useful for dealing with zoners since it provides both frequent healing and a movement boost.

Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals is a strong pick and has a small learning curve. Her trap abilities can be destroyed so one needs to look out for spots where they can be effective yet hidden. When going against a proficient Vanguard player, you will need to counter them by taking out their healers. This will cut off their support and force them to either take the fight or retreat and give up map control.

Vanguards form the first line of defense in any typical team composition. This is why they have higher health pools. So when launching an attack, you need to communicate with the team and spam high-damage abilities to take down characters like Peni Parker in a single fight.

