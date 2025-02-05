Marvel Rivals community is already memeing on upcoming Fantastic Four movie

The Marvel Rivals community wasted no time creating memes after the teaser for the upcoming movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps dropped. NetEase Games' team-based hero shooter has gained immense popularity over the last few months, and its latest update added Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic. Fans have found hilarious similarities between the characters' abilities in-game and the teaser, evident from all the various memes floating around X.

Expand Tweet

Trending

@CH0PPENHEIMER posted a meme showing a scene from The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie teaser, where the Invisible Woman is seen using her powers in Marvel Rivals. They cleverly portrayed the character's Force Physics ability found in the game by including the keybindings that players are habituated to seeing.

Also read: Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Speculations concerning the new Fantastic Four movie (Image via X || @CBMovieFan)

@CBMovieFan, quickly took note of the character teased in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie and speculated if this was Galacta, the announcer and much-loved character in the Marvel Rivals community being introduced to the MCU. They exclaimed,

"GALACTA IN THE MCU???"

Although this is just a mere theory made by eager fans, the teaser does succeed in creating a hyped-up atmosphere in anticipation of the movie.

An X user referencing Galacta's announcer lines (Image via X || @doktorofarkham)

@doktorofarkham cleverly replied to the above post by mentioning the infamous voice line that the massive Marvel Rivals community is almost fed up hearing at this point.

"BETTER STOP THAT VEHICLE"

This voice-over refers to the announcer's audio cue from Galacta, which informs players to stop the payload from reaching its destination.

Also read: Marvel Rivals Mister Fantastic guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Expand Tweet

In another hilarious reference to this voice line from Galacta, @AfreemanFrancis posted a meme in which Captain America from Avengers: Endgame is seen frustrated hearing his own catchphrase. This hilariously depicts the annoyance caused by the announcer audio cues that Marvel Rivals players face during their matches.

Another X user showing the Fantastic Four MCU and MR lineups side by side (Image via X || @F4Update )

Showcasing the Fantastic Four epic team poses, @F4Update compared the two teams as seen in the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps movie and in Marvel Rivals.

Expand Tweet

Marvel Rivals community members responded by mentioning all the various Invisible Woman abilities found in the game, in response, @ChaosMoogle showed a clip from the movie where Sue Storm is seen using her powers. While a few community members argued that the CGI looked weird, the majority appreciated the beautiful portrayal of Sue Storm's powers in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Marvel Rivals community voices the need for movie-inspired outfits

Marvel Rivals community has praised the new Fantastic Four skins ingame (Image via NetEase Games)

With the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps teaser, Marvel Rivals fans have already demanded that NetEase Games drop new skins inspired by the characters in the trailer. This widespread demand comes after NetEase Games have been seen introducing various character-specific skins that are inspired by and an immediate reference to the movies or TV shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, those wondering what other skins for the Fantastic Four are available right now can head on over to the game and check out The Maker bundle for Mister Fantastic and the Malice Bundle for Invisible Woman. These are selling like hotcakes thanks to their detailed designs and the inclusion of additional items like sprays and nameplates.

For more news on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.