"He can be a strategist": Marvel Rivals players want this MCU hero to debut in-game

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified Feb 05, 2025 16:55 GMT
Marvel Rivals community discuss the possible addition of Ant-Man (Image via NetEase Games)
The Marvel Rivals community recently poured enthusiasm over a particular superhero and got together to discuss how incredible their addition would be. It all started when user MrUnderman posted a picture of Ant-Man on a post in the r/marvelrivals subreddit and mentioned how awesome it would be to have him in the game.

Players immediately started showing interest in his abilities and shared ideas as to which class of hero he would belong to. User BenTenInches commented that he would probably be a Strategist. They said:

“I kinda think he can be a strategist”
There were a few who had even crazier ideas for his with many suggesting giving him with an ability to make himself or his allies smaller in size. This led to user TheJomah replying with how annoying it would actually be to face off against. They commented:

“Yall have not considered how annoying it would be to shoot someone that small.”

User Land_Shark_Jeff_Main shared a very interesting idea through their comment. They said that Ant-Man could possibly be an excellent counter to airborne characters if his ultimate made him large enough to just pluck them out of the sky.

It was clear from the comments that not only Ant-Man but The Wasp was also a fan favorite hero. User DavidJH316 said that they had always thought of Ant-man and The Wasp to be a pair, like Cloak & Dagger. They further went on to add that Ant-Man would be the Vanguard and Wasp would be the DPS in this scenario. They said:

“i’d imagine antman and the wasp as one character like cloak and dagger. Antman (giant man) is a tank, then wasp is a dps with a small hitbox”

Finally, user Temporary-Fix5842 replied that although it would be amazing to get this particular hero in the game, he would be extremely difficult to balance.

Can we expect Ant-Man to be released in Marvel Rivals?

Considering the current storyline of the game and their focus on Fantastic Four heroes, and a few leaks pertaining to the X-Men, it is highly unlikely for Ant-Man to appear anytime soon. Moreover, his abilities and skill set is rather unique and would be very difficult to figure out and balance for a PvP environment, making him a less likely choice of hero for a quick release.

However, there is always a possibility for Ant-Man to make an appearance in Marvel Rivals with future seasons.

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
हिन्दी