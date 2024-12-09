Marvel Rivals: 5 best heroes to counter Moon Knight

Knowing the best heroes to counter Moon Knight is quite intrinsic if you're serious about grinding to higher ranks in the game. Moon Knight is arguably one of the strongest heroes in the game. He has extremely high DPS potential, and with the right ability combos, he can rip a team to shreds. His projectiles are extremely fast-moving, and alongside high DPS, he also possesses great mobility in the game.

Moon Knight's ultimate ability is also one of the strongest in the game, and it deals extremely high damage in a small radius. Naturally, it's essential to know how you can counter Moon Knight in the game.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the best heroes that you can use to counter this Duelist in Marvel Rivals. To know more about them, read below.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the writer's personal opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future. Also, none of these entries are in any particular order, feel free to choose any of these heroes.

Who are the best heroes to counter Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals?

1) Star-Lord

Star-Lord is a Duelist from Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Star-Lord is one of the best to counter Moon Knight, all thanks to his mobility and high damage output. His Element Guns can easily shred Moon Knight's HP (250) if used right, and his ability to dive in and out of fights allows him the flexibility to avoid Moon Knight's attacks.

His Galactic Legend ultimate can decimate Moon Knight in team fights, with the massive damage spike, while staying safely airborne. For those who can master his movement and aim, Star-Lord makes for a very potent counterplay against Moon Knight's aggressive battlestyle.

2) Black Widow

Black Widow is a duelist from Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Black Widow’s mobility and sniping skills (with the Straight Shooter ability) make her a tough opponent for Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals. Able to sprint and perform enhanced jumps, she can keep a safe distance and re-position with ease. She also has the Electro-Plasma Explosion ability, which allows her to switch her Red Room Rifle to Destruction Mode and release an electro-plasma blast that damages and slows enemies. This can effectively hinder Moon Knight’s approach.

By staying on high ground and properly utilizing her mobility, Black Widow can systematically wear down Moon Knight while avoiding his deadly dives.

3) Hawkeye

Hawkeye is a duelist from Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Hawkeye’s long-range expertise makes him a natural counter to Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals. From high-ground positions, Hawkeye can use his Hypersonic Arrow to deal heavy damage while staying out of reach. His precision and map awareness allow him to target Moon Knight effectively before the latter can engage.

Although Hawkeye’s low health cap requires careful positioning, his ability to dominate from a distance ensures Moon Knight struggles to make an impact.

4) The Punisher

The Punisher can easily counter Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Punisher is a perfect pick to counter Moon Knight thanks to his ranged playstyle and high damage output. His Culling Turret can block paths and deal consistent damage, melting Moon Knight's health to close the gap.

His explosive gadgets add extra pressure, forcing Moon Knight into vulnerable positions. By keeping Moon Knight at a distance, The Punisher can easily disrupt the former's rhythm and take control of the battlefield with ease. You won't even need his ultimate to beat Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals.

5) Rocket Racoon

Rocket Racoon is a strategist from Marvel Rivals, capable to counter Moon Knight (Image via NetEase Games)

Rocket Raccoon provides fantastic defense against Moon Knight as he buffs up his team's survivability. His B.R.B. revives a fallen ally and occasionally grants armor and jetpacks, allowing teammates to escape Moon Knight's relentless attacks. Moreover, Rocket Racoon can climb up the wall and dash to a safe distance to avoid being touched by Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals.

Even though Rocket's damage output isn't his greatest in the long-range, he is one of the best heroes to counter Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals.

That's everything that you need to know about the best heroes to counter Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals. As you move higher in the ranks, it might become quite hard for you to single-handedly deal with this pesky hero. In such a scenario, we believe that resorting to team play is essential.

With adept communication and proper teammate coordination, you can easily defeat the hero since he isn't too tanky. If you can combine your efforts to isolate him, finishing him becomes quite easy.

