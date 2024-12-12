5 best heroes to counter Namor in Marvel Rivals

Countering Namor in Marvel Rivals can be difficult as teams tend to protect their Duelists and Strategists. Moreover, this hero has an incredible damage output with his primary fire. Combined with the ability to freely deploy turrets on the map, he can anchor down objective areas and survive through most team fights. However, he has a small health pool which compensates for the damage numbers this character can put up on the scoreboard.

Namor in Marvel Rivals is one of the easier heroes to play. His ability kit is straightforward and his primary attack is a projectile that needs to be thrown. His ultimate ability is a devastating area-wide power that can inflict burst damage and eliminate weaker heroes in an instant.

This article will highlight the best characters that can counter Namor in Marvel Rivals.

Editor's Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Who are the best heroes to oppose Namor in Marvel Rivals?

1) Black Widow

Natasha aka Black Widow (Images via NetEase Games)

Taking down Namor in Marvel Rivals is all about distance and where a hero with sniper-like precision will shine through. Black Widow is a nightmare for Namor, especially when she has got her Red Room Rifle; she can keep moving from place to place, hopping along from one vantage point to another, landing headshots constantly.

Keep the distance, be unpredictable, and let each shot count. If Namor dares to get close, her melee and escape options are there to shut him down.

2) Hela

Hela 'Godess of Hell' (Image via NetEase Games)

Another long-range specialist who gives Namor trouble is Hela. Her hitscan weapon dishes out serious damage, and her Astral Flock ability ensures she can escape before Namor gets too cozy. Playing her well means focusing on positioning — high ground is your best friend.

Hela thrives on patience; she doesn’t dive in recklessly but waits for the perfect moment to strike. If Namor in Marvel Rivals overextends, she’s ready to punish him hard.

3) Winter Soldier

James Buchanan Barnes aka Winter Soldier (Image via NetEase Games)

If you’re into steady aim and high-impact shooting, Bucky is your guy. He thrives at mid-to-long range, chipping away at Namor while staying out of his Aquatic Dominion range. Use Tainted Voltage to slow Namor down if he tries to run, and Kraken Impact is perfect for finishing him off when his health dips.

Winter Soldier doesn’t have flashy mobility, so you’ve got to play smart. Find good spots to shoot from, keep your aim sharp, and use his Infinite Grit team-up ability to dish out heavy damage when it counts. Once you get into the groove, Namor in Marvel Rivals won’t stand a chance.

4) Doctor Strange

Stephen Strange as Vanguard (Image via NetEase Games)

For a hero with a little extra magic in the mix, Doctor Strange is the way to go. His Dark Energy mechanic (Maelstrom of Madness) allows him to build up power with every hit and unleash devastating AOE damage when fully charged. The Cloak of Levitation lets him hover above the chaos, making Namor’s projectile attacks almost useless.

And if Strange pops his ultimate — Eye of Agamotto — Namor’s going to be stuck, stunned, and vulnerable to massive follow-up damage. Play Strange with timing and coordination, and Namor won’t stand a chance.

5) Iron-Man

Tony as Iron-Man (Image via NetEase Games)

Finally, Tony takes the fight to the skies, and Namor hates that. His aerial advantage makes it hard for Namor to land his projectiles, while Iron Man's Micro-Missile Barrage and Repulsor Blast keep the pressure constant. Staying airborne is the trick here, as it allows you to chip away at Namor's health from a safe distance.

And if Namor in Marvel Rivals somehow takes you by surprise, Hyper-Velocity ensures you can position yourself before he can take the opportunity.

Namor in Marvel Rivals is one of the strongest damage dealers. His abilities can make it difficult for your team to launch a direct attack. This is why it is best to take isolated or distant fights against a team with Namor in the composition. It will reduce the amount of damage your team takes when the aquatic superhero makes his move to cast the ultimate ability.

Sharpshooter and agile characters make the best counters for heroes like Namor. If you have a strong mechanical aim, you can hop onto any of the ranged heroes or villains and take out low-health pool enemies with ease.

