Marvel Rivals player finds new Jeff and Groot combo potentially overpowers other heroes

The Marvel Rivals community has discovered a unique Jeff and Groot combo that can get a lot of kills if executed correctly. This strategy leverages Jeff's ultimate ability to gather enemies and Groot's crowd-control skills to trap them. Jeff the Land Shark and Groot are recognized as formidable heroes, each bringing unique strengths to the battlefield.

When timed precisely, this combo can fully turn the tide of battle. A clip of this combo was recently shared by popular Marvel Rivals page @RivalsAssembled that has been gaining traction among the players.

This Jeff and Groot combo could be a game-changer in Marvel Rivals

To effectively utilize this strategy, it's essential to gather opponents into a confined area. Jeff The Land Shark's ultimate ability It's Jeff!, allows him to transform into a massive shark and swallow enemies within range. Instead of ejecting them off the map which is not feasible on all maps, Jeff can deposit the swallowed enemies into a small interior area.

At this point, Groot's preparation becomes crucial. Groot can deploy his Thornlash Wall ability to create walls that encircle the area where Jeff releases the enemies. These walls not only trap opponents but also deal damage over time. As the enemies emerge from Jeff's ultimate, they find themselves confined within Groot's damaging barriers.

With the enemies trapped, Groot can then utilize his Spore Bomb ability to inflict additional damage. Combining this with his primary attack of both heroes and the ongoing damage from Groot's wall can result in swift eliminations of the trapped opponents.

It's important to note that this Jeff and Groot combo requires precise timing and coordination. Jeff's ultimate has a limited duration, so Groot must have his Thornlash Wall ready to deploy as soon as Jeff releases the enemies. When executed seamlessly, this Jeff and Groot combo can be devastating, turning the tide of battle in favor of your team.

The Marvel Rivals community seems to be impressed with this Jeff and Groot combo. On the X post, many users left their comments. @Suzuyun_ found this combo fun while @Tasteoftamarind was surprised to see that Jeff The Land Shark can swim on walls too. Meanwhile, @MrDiesel31 thought the player would lock Jeff alone with the enemies.

Comments from the community (Image via X || @RivalsAssembled)

