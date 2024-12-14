5 best heroes to counter Groot in Marvel Rivals

Groot in Marvel Rivals is a fun and creative Vanguard in NetEase Games' hero shooter title. His abilities include some unique creation powers that can be used to block damage, isolate fights, and deal damage as well. His primary hits pack a powerful punch and can be devastating against weaker heroes like supports and damage dealers.

Although Groot in Marvel Rivals does not have any regeneration abilities, his ability to control the flow of team fights can quickly tip the game in the opponent's favor. This is why you need to counter Groot picks quickly since these players can absorb damage with relative ease and score easy wins with the help of the ultimate binding ability.

This article will highlight the best counters that you can pick against a Groot in Marvel Rivals.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s personal opinion. Furthermore, The contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on January 25, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

The best heroes to counter Groot in Marvel Rivals

1) Captain America

Captain America is one of the best counters for Groot in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Captain America is a medium-difficulty Vanguard unit known for being versatile in both offense and defense. The First Avenger's Freedom Charge ultimate ability boosts his movement speed and grants health to allies, reinforcing his role as a team leader. On top of it, his Living Legend ability enhances his survivability by blocking incoming damage, which is crucial when facing Groot’s powerful area attacks.

Captain America's ability to deal damage with melee attacks and shield throws provides a balanced approach to gameplay, making him effective in various scenarios.

2) Luna Snow

Luna Snow is an excellent counter for Groot in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Luna Snow is a unique character who combines agility with powerful ice-based attacks. Her abilities allow her to control the battlefield by freezing enemies and creating barriers. Luna excels in agile gameplay, making her a great choice for players who prefer hit-and-run tactics.

Her team-up ability empowers her allies with ice-infused attacks, adding crowd control to her kit. This makes her particularly effective against characters like Groot, who may struggle against her freezing capabilities. Players who enjoy maneuverability and strategic positioning will find Luna Snow to be an appealing choice, as she can swiftly navigate the battlefield while providing utility to her team.

3) Star-Lord

Star-Lord is a strong counter to use against Groot in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Star-Lord is a dynamic character that embodies ranged combat and mobility. His abilities focus on dealing damage from a distance while staying agile, allowing him to dodge enemy attacks effectively. With his elemental gunplay, Star-Lord can adapt to various combat situations, making him suitable for players who enjoy a fast-paced playstyle.

Naturally, Star-Lord's combination of mobility and ranged attacks makes him a strong counter against characters like Groot, who rely on close-range engagements.

4) Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange is a fierce rival to use against Groot in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Doctor Strange brings a unique blend of magic and crowd control to the battlefield. This tank hero is particularly effective in controlling the flow of battle with spells that can immobilize or damage multiple enemies at once.

This makes him suitable for players who prefer a tactical approach, as they can use his abilities to set up plays for their team. Moreover, his ultimate can turn the tide of battle by providing significant area control, making it difficult for opponents like Groot to establish their presence on the field. Players who enjoy using strategy and positioning will find Doctor Strange an excellent choice.

5) Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock is a worthy counter for Groot in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Adam Warlock is a versatile character known for his healing abilities and resurrection mechanics. His kit allows him to support allies while also dealing damage, making him an ideal choice for players who want to play a supportive role without sacrificing offensive capabilities. Moreover, his Guardian Revival ability lets him resurrect himself and his teammates after being defeated, providing a second chance in critical moments.

This makes Adam Warlock particularly valuable in prolonged engagements where sustaining team presence is crucial. Players looking for a character that balances support with offensive potential will find Adam Warlock a compelling option, especially in team compositions that require durability and resilience against strong opponents like Groot.

Groot in Marvel Rivals may not be the tankiest hero but has the ability to change the pace of the game with his walls. The walls are capable of dishing out damage and absorbing an amount of incoming attacks. This makes them great tools during team fights as most opponents concentrate on taking out the players while taking damage from these walls.

The team needs to prioritize proper communications during such situations as counters can be formed with varying strategies as well. Isolating Groot away from the enemy support can make it easy for duelists to secure easy kills.

