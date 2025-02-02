"Supports are the worst players": Marvel Rivals players' controversial comment enrages community, fans react

The Marvel Rivals community found itself in a heated debate after a controversial comment about the game's support characters ignited a storm on the r/marvelrivals subreddit. A Reddit user u/Acesseu sparked the discussion by claiming that support players are the worst in the game, drawing a mix of outrage and agreement from fellow fans.

The debate started when a Marvel Rivals player created a thread on r/marvelrivals, asking players to share their unpopular opinions about the game. Among the many responses, Acesseu's comment stood out:

"Supports are the worst players".

A Reddit user putting out his opinion on support characters in Marvel Rivals (Image via Reddit)

This statement immediately divided the community, with support mains rushing to defend their role while others backed the controversial take. Support characters, or Strategists, play a crucial role in the game, providing their teammates heals, shields, and crucial buffs. Many users strongly disagreed with Acesseu's assessment, arguing that support characters are the backbone of any successful team.

Reddit user arguing against the opinion on support characters (Image via Reddit)

However, not everyone was against Acesseu’s claim. Some players echoed their sentiment, stating that support mains often fail to make aggressive plays, leaving their team at a disadvantage. One Reddit user named u/Glitched_pyxel commented:

Reddit users agree with the opinion on the support characters (Image via Reddit)

Others expressed frustration over supports who don’t adapt to the team’s needs by choosing the wrong characters or failing to prioritize targets.

While the debate continues, it highlights the passionate community surrounding the game, with players deeply invested in making every role feel balanced and impactful.

Are support characters in Marvel Rivals the worst in-game?

Mantis in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Support characters, whether you like them or not, will always be an important part of the gaming experience. They are not always the weakest link in the game as they can be crucial to a team's success by providing healing, buffs, and tactical abilities. However, the effectiveness depends on the specific character and the situation. When utilized correctly, some support characters can be incredibly powerful.

