Marvel Rivals has recently unveiled a new Captain America Avengers Infinity War skin inspired by his appearance in the Avengers: Infinity War film. Accompanying this release is an MVP screen animation that showcases the superhero dodging laser beams on a battlefield, somewhat reminiscent of scenes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This animation has since sparked various reactions within the community.

The MVP animation was shared on X by @RivalsAssembled, a popular Marvel Rivals fan page and information provider. The post garnered over 19,000 likes and nearly 800,000 views in less than a day.

The caption of the post reads:

"!!MVP Screen for Infinity War Captain America."

The new MVP screen animation has received mixed responses from X users. Some praised the addition, expressing excitement and appreciation for the cinematic homage.

For instance, @QuakrG0ats appreciated the MVP screen, while @AlolanGreninja said it is a good day to be a Captain America main. Meanwhile, @slotslv appreciated the cinematic background music.

Comments from the community (Image via X/@RivalsAssembled)

Users, such as @ImaNeedHalf, mentioned how they would probably never get to see the Captain America Avengers Infinity War skin's MVP screen, as the hero rarely top frags in the game. @Shelcity had a similar opinion. User @killinwafflez wished to see an Infinity War Thor skin in Marvel Rivals.

More reactions from the community (Image via X/@RivalsAssembled)

Interestingly, @yokaii_5 excitedly asked if the laser beams were that of Cyclops, a character from the X-Men comics. Similarly, @madnessknight15 did not recall any hero in the game having red laser beams and believed them to be Cyclops'. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the addition of this hero to the current pool as of now.

Fans speculate about Cyclops (Image via X|@RivalsAssembled)

Can you buy Captain America Avengers Infinity War skin in Marvel Rivals?

The Captain America Avengers Infinity War skin will be available to purchase from the in-game shop on February 6, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Time. However, the price remains unknown. However, considering the pricing of previous collaboration cosmetics, the standalone skin should cost 1,400 Units.

The Captain America Avengers Infinity War skin is arriving alongside the Luna Snow Mirae 2099 costume, both of which are expected to cost around the same.

