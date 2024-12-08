Marvel Rivals: 5 best heroes to team-up with Spider-Man

If you're serious about winning your games, it's essential to know about the best heroes to team-up with Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals. The friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is one of the highest-picked and one of the most powerful heroes in the game. His playstyle, and his entire kit, makes him extremely slippery, and a massive thorn against the enemy teams.

However, when playing for individual picks, it's pretty hard to dominate as Spider-Man, especially in high-level lobbies. To mitigate that, you can use some heroes to team-up with Spider-Man and employ strategies that will help you dominate over your opposition in-game.

This article will explore the five best heroes to team-up with Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals. Read below to know more.

Note: This list is subjective and in no particular order. It solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Venom and other heroes to team-up with Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals

As stated above, employing the proper heroes to team-up with Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals will help you easily dominate your competition. Furthermore, it will improve your chances of not only winning duels in the game but overall, carry on continuous win-streaks if you play your cards right.

Here's a list of the heroes, we believe, are the best to team-up with Spider-Man:

1) Venom

Venom in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Venom is one of the only two characters in the game with whom Spider-Man can perform a Team Up ability. Being a duelist, having a tank like Venom for protection and support is always a great strategy.

Their Team-Up ability, Suit Expulsion, allows Venom to give his Symbiote to Spider-Man. Spider-Man can use it to make explosive spikes that damage multiple enemies nearby and also slightly push them back.

Both of them have web-swinging abilities too, which allows them to travel long distances in a very short time with ease.

2) Squirrel Girl

Squirrel Girl in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Squirrel Girl is the second hero who can perform a Team-Up Ability with Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals. When Spider-Man uses the Extra Web-Fluid ability, Squirrel Girl gets a slingshot web bomb that explodes upon contact.

Both of these duelists have easy-to-understand mechanics and powerful primary weapons, allowing them to push together without any hesitation.

3) Jeff The Land Shark

Jeff The Land Shark (Image via NetEase Games)

If you want to frustrate and confuse the enemies, dueling up with Jeff The Land Shark would be a great choice. Jeff can go underground using the Hide and Seek ability and become a very difficult target for the enemies to hit, while Spider-Man can attack them from above along with web-swinging.

This combination of both under- and above-the-ground attacks could play with the opponents' minds and lead you to an easy win. Moreover, Jeff has multiple healing abilities to stay alive and support the allies, even when he is at the center of the battleground.

4) Iron Fist

Iron Fist (Image via NetEase Games)

The duo of Iron Fist and Spider-Man could be one of the most frustrating to face in the game. Both are extremely fast, which makes locking your aim on them quite difficult. Plus, both have their way of pushing forward.

While Spider-Man is swinging around and distracting others, Iron Fist can utilize his Living Chi ability to keep up with the pace and deal some serious close-range damage to the opponents.

5) Hulk

Hulk in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The duo of Hulk and Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals is yet another interesting one to explore. Being one of the strongest tanks, Hulk can provide all the support that Spider-Man could require while pushing.

With Hulk being the center of the opponents' attention, Spider-Man would be able to quickly pop in and out to deal damage and take kills.

That's all the best heroes to duo with Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals. It is to be noted that Rivals is a relatively new game and major changes could arrive in the abilities of the characters in the coming weeks. Considering this, the list is subject to change, based on the future meta.

That's all there is to know about the five best heroes to team-up with Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals. It's important to note that adept communication is necessary to exercise your ability to wreak havoc on the field. Talk with your team, formulate strategies, and absolutely destroy your enemies in-game.

