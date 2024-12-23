All Marvel Rivals Venom skins: Tier list and prices

As one of the most powerful dive tanks in Marvel Rivals, Venom is a favorite choice for those looking to dominate the battlefield. Five unique Venom skins (including base skin) are available as of December 24, 2024, each offering a fresh twist on this iconic character, adding both style and strength to your matches.

Now without further ado, let’s dive into all Marvel Rivals Venom skins by tier and price, so you can pick one.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects personal preferences. As patches drop, new skins may join the roster, and this tier list will be updated accordingly.

All available Marvel Rivals Venom skins with tier list and prices

Tier Skin name S-tier Base Skin A-tier Space Knight, Snow Symbiote B-tier Cyan Clash, Anti-Venom

1) Base Skin (S-tier)

The base skin from Rivals Season 0 (Image via NetEase Games)

Venom's base skin is a classic rendition of the iconic character, featuring his sharp-toothed, slimy alien form with the white spider emblem on his chest. In Marvel Rivals, this cosmetic adds a dynamic touch with symbiote matter swirling through his body, making him feel alive and powerful.

Venom's opening line when you pick him in the shooter game states:

"Finally, a chance to show them all who you were meant to be, Eddie."

As a Vanguard hero, Venom has high health, great mobility, and the ability to grab multiple opponents at once. This costume is free in Marvel Rivals and perfectly captures the essence of Eddie's alter ego in all his glory.

2) Space Knight (A-tier)

Space Knight from Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Debuted in Venom: Space Knight (2015)#1, this Venom skin transforms Eddie Brock into Flash Thompson, who, after joining the Guardians of the Galaxy, adopts the role of a Space Knight.

The skin does a great job of mixing Venom’s traditional look with a space-faring vibe and comes bundled with Acting on Instinct MVP pose, Just Spark emote, and the Space Knight nameplate and spray for 1600 Units. That said, you can obtain the standalone skin for 1400 Units.

The in-game description is as follows:

"Maybe this whole Agent of the Cosmos thing, whatever it is, is going to work out just fine…"

3) Snow Symbiote (A-tier)

Snow Symbiote from Rivals Season 0 (Image via NetEase Games)

For the winter season, Marvel Rivals introduces Venom’s Snow Symbiote costume, and it’s as frosty as it gets. The skin gives Venom a makeover with sharp icicles instead of tendrils and a color scheme of white, light blue, and darker blue tones. The spider emblem on his chest is reimagined as an ice crystal, ensuring a striking frozen appearance.

The exact price is yet to be confirmed, and the skin will be available from December 27, 2024, to January 17, 2025.

4) Cyan Clash (B-tier)

Cyan Clash from Rivals Season 0 (Image via NetEase Games)

For players who participated in the Marvel Rivals closed beta, the Cyan Clash skin was a major highlight. This skin references Venom’s design from Marvel vs. Capcom 2, where his blue color helped him stand out.

Its in-game description is as follows:

"Surrender now, or I'll be feasting on your brain!"

Notably, this costume is no longer available in Marvel Rivals, as it was a one-time reward for players who reached level 30 in the beta. As of writing, there’s no way to unlock this skin.

5) Anti-Venom (B-tier)

Anti-Venom from Amazing Spider-Man (1999) (Image via NetEase Games)

Having debuted in Amazing Spider-Man (1999) #569, the Anti-Venom skin in Marvel Rivals gives us a heroic "twin" version and is available for 600 Units. After Eddie Brock separated from the Venom symbiote, traces of it stayed in his body and fused with his white blood cells, creating a new hybrid symbiote.

The in-game description is as follows:

"You are the thing that led me into darkness. You're a poison! A disease! And I—I'm the cure!"

The white and red design, complete with glowing red eyes, stands out visually, but its portrayal here differs slightly from the comic version. Ardent fans of Spider-Man: Edge of Time will notice the artistic liberties taken with the design.

