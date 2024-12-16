All Marvel Rivals Moon Knight skins: Tier list and prices 

Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals is one of the more fun Duelists that you can play. His ability kit is simple and can be the perfect pick for newcomers who have some experience with shooter games. His attacks can rake in massive damage numbers as his primary fire can bounce between enemies in a vicinity. Moreover, his ultimate deals area damage that can easily take out weakened heroes.

Moon Knight has a total of five skins including the base skin and the Season 0 rank reward skin. His cosmetics are unique in terms of color choice but have a similar design pattern. Fans can choose to get skins for this from the in-game store or get entire bundles when available. However, some of the skins are standalone and do no feature matching emotes, sprays, or MVP animations.

This article will highlight all available skins for Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals in a tier list.

Trending

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 12, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Ranking all the Marvel Rivals Moon Knight skins from good to great

The tier list is divided into three parts:

S-tier A-tier B-tier

Here is the tier list for the Marvel Rivals Moon Knight Skins:

Tier Skin Name S-tier Lunar General, Golden Moonlight A-tier Base skin, Blood Moon Knight

B-tier Mister Knight

5) Mister Knight (B-Tier)

First appeared in Secret Avengers (2010) (Image via NetEase Games)

For a more dapper look, Mister Knight steps away from the armored vigilante style and opts for a sleek, all-white business suit along with a mask. Inspired by his operation in Symkaria in Secret Avengers (2010) comics, this skin portrays Moon Knight as a sharp detective, ready to solve mysteries under the cover of night.

Also read: Marvel Rivals to add special skin for completing Ranked achievements

While the skin is priced at 1400 units, the bundle offers even more value at 1600 units (discounted from 2200) since it includes the It’s Show Time MVP motion, Dashing Daring and Debonair emote, Mister Knight nameplate, and a spray.

The quote for this skin is also borrowed from Secret Avengers (2010).

"You prey on innocent travelers at night. That's all I care about. All I'm doing is stopping you as simply and completely as possible."

4) Base skin (A-tier)

Moon Knight was first appeared in Werewolf by Night #32 (Image via NetEase Games)

Moon Knight’s base skin may be free, but its design is anything but ordinary. Encased in luminous white armor that reflects Khonshu’s celestial power, Marc Spector glides through the shadows, carrying out his divine mission with radiant Ankhs in hand. He quotes:

"Khonshu has guided me this far. I trust him."

Also read: Marvel Rivals Valentine's Day Streamer Giveaway event details explored

This skin perfectly encapsulates Moon Knight’s dual struggle: his fight against external enemies and his inner battles with Khonshu as well as his own fractured psyche. With its intricate detailing and thematic depth, the base costume is an excellent starting point for any Moon Knight fan.

3) Blood Moon Knight (A-tier)

Blood Moon Knight cosmetic in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Blood Moon Knight skin in the game arrived as a part of the Season 1 Battle Pass. You can get this skin by completing Page 1 of the Luxury Battle Pass. This is the ultimate reward for this tier alongside the exclusive Loki cosmetic. The design of this makeover remains similar but boasts a dark side of the Duelist with a black base color and blood-red accents.

Read more: Marvel Rivals Season 1 rank adjustments finally addresses player concerns

The in-game description of the skin reads:

"Although the Eternal Night implies moonlight, Khonshu was still sullen. Marc embraced the crimson moon's glow, patiently anticipating the opportunity foretold by Khonshu — an opportunity destined to arrive through a mortal named Strange"

2) Golden Moonlight (S-tier)

Reach the Gold rank to obtain the skin (Image via NetEase Games)

The Golden Moonlight skin stands out as the most coveted one among all Marvel Rivals Moon Knight skins. Moon Knight’s obsidian armor, accented with gilded highlights, radiates Khonshu’s power. The story follows:

"After his long odyssey, Marc returned to Egypt and donned obsidian armor as commanded by Khonshu. Gilded accents glittered under the moonlight, cutting through the darkness like a beam of light."

This skin is as much about prestige as it is about style, making it the ultimate prize for competitive players.

Read more: 5 best heroes to duo with Thor in Marvel Rivals

To claim this skin, players need to hit the Gold Rank in Marvel Rivals' competitive mode. Any Gold tier qualifies, so reaching Gold 3 will suffice. However, players must first achieve Level 10 to unlock competitive gameplay. With Rivals Season 0 ending on January 9, 2025, there’s limited time to snag this exclusive skin.

1) Moon Knight: Lunar General (S-Tier)

Appears in Marvel Rivals Season 0 (Image via NetEase Games)

Moon Knight’s Lunar General skin is a masterpiece, featuring an azure dragon-faced mask and shimmering scales that reflect his role as the guardian of the Temple of the Crescent Moon. The in-game description paints the perfect picture:

"Far to the southwest lies K'un Lun, the esteemed earthly capital of the divine cities, guarded by deities and dragons alike. This guardian, with a human body and a dragon's face, clad in azure scale, stands as the majestic protector of the Moon Palace and an invincible general against evil."

Check out: Marvel Rivals players want this map feature removed from the game

The skin stands out not only for its breathtaking design but also for the included cosmetics, such as the Lunar General MVP Highlight, Lunar Blessing Emote, and Lunar General Banner and spray, all of which can be available for 2200 Units down from 3300 units with a 34% discount. However, if you want to opt for a standalone option it will cost you 2000 units.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.