5 best heroes to duo with Thor in Marvel Rivals 

Thor in Marvel Rivals is a Vanguard category hero who can dish out a lot of damage when placed at the front against opponents. This is because of his ability kit which is focused on increasing damage and agility while tanking incoming damage. Thor is one of the few heroes in the Vanguard class who can chase enemies and score eliminations in most isolated fights.

Thor in Marvel Rivals has one of the most destructive ultimate abilities in the game. It can be used to deal the final blow to a group of weakened opponents or to initiate fights. Moreover, it can be used with other abilities to deal greater damage. All these factors make Thor one of the most lethal Vanguards and is also capable of launching flanks if necessary.

This article will highlight the best heroes or villains you can pick to pair up with Thor in Marvel Rivals.

Trending

Editor’s Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Five best heroes you can duo with Thor in Marvel Rivals

1) The Punisher

The Punisher from Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

One of the most straightforward duelists in the game, The Punisher goes well with most of the characters, including Thor. He excels at long-range damage, making him a solid partner for Thor's mobility-based attacks. With his Infinite Punishment Ultimate, he can melt enemies’ health, while Thor can move in with Storm Surge and Lightning Realm to finish them off.

Also read: Marvel Rivals community is enraged over players ignoring this deployable ability

The synergy is also heightened when The Punisher employs his Scourge Grenade to blind enemies, allowing Thor to close in without a care. Their complementary abilities allow them to dominate the battlefield together.

2) Captain America

Captain Rogers from Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Captain America’s versatility makes him one of the best heroes to duo with Thor. He can hold the front line, using his Leading Dash and Fearless Leap to engage enemies head-on, while Thor provides electric buffs to enhance Cap’s shield attacks. This synergy increases Captain America’s damage potential, especially when his shield is infused with lightning.

Also read: Shroud officially announces the start-up of new Marvel Rivals org

As a solid hero, Cap can soak damage while Thor in Marvel Rivals makes devastating strikes. This Voltaic Union team pair really shines well with its tanking and high-damage close combat capabilities, especially when combining electric abilities for maximum damage.

3) Storm

Storm from Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Storm is a perfect partner for Thor in Marvel Rivals, especially due to their shared Voltaic Union passive ability. While Thor rushes into battle with his Storm Surge to deal with enemies, she can attack from a distance, unleashing a Lightning Bolt to hit multiple targets at once, especially when enemies are grouped together.

Read more: 5 best heroes to duo with Captain America in Marvel Rivals

The real power comes from the passive Thorforce ability, which allows Storm to use her lightning powers effectively, dishing out powerful AOE damage while Thor takes the heavy lifting. Combining Thor's durability and Storm's ranged attack abilities results in a potent offensive duo.

4) Hela

Hela from Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

One-third of the Ragnarok Rebirth team, Hela is a perfect choice for pairing with Thor in Marvel Rivals. Her special ability to resurrect allies or boost their health can be a game-changer. Every time she kills an enemy, she can automatically resurrect Thor (or Loki) or give them a 100 health boost.

Read more: 5 reasons that make Duelists the most popular role in Marvel Rivals

These abilities make Hela an incredible support character for Thor, as she can bring him back into the fight if he falls or ensure he stays in top form during long battles. Hela’s combination of offensive and support abilities strengthens the team’s sustainability and gives Thor a second chance when needed.

5) Loki

Loki from Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

If you enjoy a more strategic approach, Loki and Thor in Marvel Rivals would make a pretty good pair. Loki can actually manipulate illusions to deceive their enemies. Since Thor does his work with aggressive play, there is no problem with Loki using his Deception ability to become invisible and setting up illusions that confuse and disorient opponents.

You may be interested in: How to counter Psylocke in Marvel Rivals

Loki's Regeneration Domain ability can also be a game-changer, as it heals allies when positioned near them. This Ragnarok Rebirth duo thrives on deception and misdirection, with Loki helping to set up perfect moments for Thor to strike.

Thor in Marvel Rivals does not have any shield abilities which makes him vulnerable to crowd control abilities like freeze or bind. This is where a partner comes in clutch who can either protect you from incoming damage or provide you with heals to recover from the fights. It is important to have dependable allies when fighting as the first line of defense.

Thor's role in a team is generally most effective in controlling the pace of the game. His hammer bashes are great for disorienting enemies and eliminating any lurks that try to attack from a different direction.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.