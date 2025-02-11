Marvel Rivals Season 1 rank adjustments finally addresses player concerns

NetEase has released a blog post highlighting that your Marvel Rivals Season 1 rank will not be reset after the mid-season patch goes live on February 21, 2025. Originally, the developers planned on every player dropping 4 divisions from their current rank as part of the mid-season competitive reset, but this decision was reverted after the playerbase expressed their concern.

The developer diary blog post also mentioned that the second phase of Marvel Rivals Season 1 will feature new rewards that you can earn by completing 10 competitive matches, as was mentioned in the Dev Talk released on February 10.

You will retain your current rank after the Marvel Rivals Season 1 second half goes live

As was revealed in the recent Marvel Rivals Dev Talk, the developers intended for every player to drop 4 divisions from their current rank during every mid-season update. After the community expressed concerns on the matter, NetEase has withdrawn the decision, which is why you will now retain your rank.

In an official post on X, NetEase has mentioned the following:

"Thank you for all your passionate discussions and feedback. There will be NO RANK RESET when the second half of the season begins!"

As stated in the recent blog post released by NetEase, every player will receive the rewards - The Blood Shield Invisible Woman skin in Marvel Rivals for players who attained Gold Rank or above, and Crests for Grandmaster or above-ranked players, after the mid-season update goes live on February 21.

Another Epic Victory! (Image via NetEase Games)

But there will be no rank resets after the update as you will retain your current competitive rank. The competitive mode will feature new rewards that you can obtain by completing 10 matches during the second half of Marvel Rivals Season 1.

This will include a brand new skin and separate Crests of Honor featuring distinct designs for Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity, and One Above All ranks. The rewards will be available for eligible players when Season 2 of Marvel Rivals begins.

