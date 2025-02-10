Marvel Rivals Dev Talk (February 10, 2025): Season 1 second half rank reset and rewards

NetEase Games has released a new Marvel Rivals Dev Talk blog post, highlighting the release date of the ongoing Season 1's second half. The two remaining Fantastic 4 members will join the game's roster alongside a rank reset in this phase. As was mentioned in the Marvel Rivals Dev Talk, the second half of Season 1 will go live on February 21, 2025.

Let's take a look at everything mentioned in the Marvel Rivals Dev Talk blog post.

All major changes according to the Marvel Rivals Dev Talk

The first half of Marvel Rivals Season 1 is set to conclude soon, with the mid-season update scheduled for February 21, 2025. This patch will bring the remaining two members of Marvel's First Family — Benjamin Grimm a.k.a. The Thing and Johnny Storm a.k.a. The Human Torch — to the game.

Besides the two heroes, the Marvel Rivals Dev Talk blog post mentioned that the second half of the season will reset your rank. You will drop four divisions below your current one, i.e. if you are currently Gold 1, you will drop to Silver 2.

Also, players who reached the Gold rank in Season 1 will receive the Blood Shield Invisible Woman Outfit in Marvel Rivals as a reward. Besides the skin, those who reached Grandmaster and above will get their respective Crests of Honor.

Season 1 second half rank rewards

As mentioned in the official Marvel Rivals Dev Talks blog post, Season 1's second half will see a few changes. First of all, every rank after Grandmaster will get their own Crest of Honor, allowing players to showcase their skills and celebrate their achievements.

Secondly, the Marvel Rivals Dev Talks blog post mentioned that you must complete at least 10 matches in the current competitive season to be eligible to claim the rewards once the season concludes. Otherwise, you will be locked out of receiving the skins and crests.

Future seasons and half seasons adjustments

Your rank will drop six divisions when a new season starts and four divisions when the second half of the season begins. As mentioned in the Marvel Rivals Dev Talks blog post, the developers will tweak this as they see fit in the future.

