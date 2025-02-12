Marvel Rivals Valentine's Day Streamer Giveaway event: Release date, free skins, and how to participate

The Marvel Rivals Valentine's Day Streamer Giveaway event has been announced. As part of it, players will get a chance to join some of the most popular streamers in Quick Match lobbies on February 12, 13, and 14, 2025. A free bundle is up for grabs during this period, making it an exciting opportunity for a rewarding cooperative experience.

This article covers everything you need to know about the occasion and how to participate.

Marvel Rivals Valentine's Day Streamer Giveaway event schedule

The Marvel Rivals Valentine's Day Streamer Giveaway event starts on February 12, 2025, and runs for three days until February 14, 2025.

Here is its schedule:

Date Server Time February 12 Dallas 4-6 pm PST/ 7-9 pm EST February 13 Frankfurt 8-10 am PST/ 4-6 pm UTC February 14 Tokyo 3-5 am PST/ 8-10 pm JST/KST

How to participate in the Marvel Rivals Valentine's Day Streamer Giveaway event

To participate in the event, join a Quick Match in Marvel Rivals during the specified time slots. If you get in a lobby with any one of the partnered Twitch and YouTube streamers, you will be considered eligible and automatically enter the giveaway. Just make sure you're both on the same server.

Qualified participants will be contacted via in-game email in seven business days.

Note that you will be ineligible for the rewards if you disconnect during the match. Moreover, each player can only get one reward.

Here is a list of the partnered streamers:

Date Time Stream channel In-game name Server Feb 12 4-6 pm PST @Emiru Lover Emiru Dallas Feb 12 4-6 pm PST @Gale Lover Gale Dallas Feb 12 4-6 pm PST @Nadeshot Lover Nadeshot Dallas Feb 12 4-6 pm PST @Somjuu Lover Somjuu Dallas Feb 12 4-6 pm PST @TimTheTatman Lover Tim Dallas Feb 13 8-10 am PST @lydiaviolet Lover Lydia Frankfurt Feb 13 8-10 am PST @mL7support Lover mL7 Frankfurt Feb 13 8-10 am PST @Necros Lover Necros Frankfurt Feb 13 8-10 am PST @TeamCaptain001 Lover TC Frankfurt Feb 14 3-5 am PST @DEME Lover DEME Tokyo Feb 14 3-5 am PST @SPYGEA Lover SPYGEA Tokyo Feb 14 3-5 am PST @테스터훈 Lover 테스터훈 Tokyo Feb 14 3-5 am PST @嬌兔 Lover 嬌兔 Tokyo

Which free skins can you get in the Marvel Rivals Valentine's Day Streamer Giveaway event?

If you can get yourself in a lobby with any of the streamers listed above, you will be eligible to earn the Mister Fantastic & Invisible Woman 60th Wedding Anniversary Bundle for free.

