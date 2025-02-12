  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Marvel Rivals Valentine's Day Streamer Giveaway event: Release date, free skins, and how to participate

Marvel Rivals Valentine's Day Streamer Giveaway event: Release date, free skins, and how to participate

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified Feb 12, 2025 23:48 GMT
The Valentine
The Valentine's Day Streamer Giveaway event in Marvel Rivals is here (Image via NetEase Games)

The Marvel Rivals Valentine's Day Streamer Giveaway event has been announced. As part of it, players will get a chance to join some of the most popular streamers in Quick Match lobbies on February 12, 13, and 14, 2025. A free bundle is up for grabs during this period, making it an exciting opportunity for a rewarding cooperative experience.

This article covers everything you need to know about the occasion and how to participate.

Marvel Rivals Valentine's Day Streamer Giveaway event schedule

The Marvel Rivals Valentine's Day Streamer Giveaway event starts on February 12, 2025, and runs for three days until February 14, 2025.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Here is its schedule:

Date

Server

Time

February 12

Dallas

4-6 pm PST/ 7-9 pm EST

February 13

Frankfurt

8-10 am PST/ 4-6 pm UTC

February 14

Tokyo

3-5 am PST/ 8-10 pm JST/KST

also-read-trending Trending

How to participate in the Marvel Rivals Valentine's Day Streamer Giveaway event

To participate in the event, join a Quick Match in Marvel Rivals during the specified time slots. If you get in a lobby with any one of the partnered Twitch and YouTube streamers, you will be considered eligible and automatically enter the giveaway. Just make sure you're both on the same server.

Qualified participants will be contacted via in-game email in seven business days.

Note that you will be ineligible for the rewards if you disconnect during the match. Moreover, each player can only get one reward.

Here is a list of the partnered streamers:

Date

Time

Stream channel

In-game name

Server

Feb 12

4-6 pm PST

@Emiru

Lover Emiru

Dallas

Feb 12

4-6 pm PST

@Gale

Lover Gale

Dallas

Feb 12

4-6 pm PST

@Nadeshot

Lover Nadeshot

Dallas

Feb 12

4-6 pm PST

@Somjuu

Lover Somjuu

Dallas

Feb 12

4-6 pm PST

@TimTheTatman

Lover Tim

Dallas

Feb 13

8-10 am PST

@lydiaviolet

Lover Lydia

Frankfurt

Feb 13

8-10 am PST

@mL7support

Lover mL7

Frankfurt

Feb 13

8-10 am PST

@Necros

Lover Necros

Frankfurt

Feb 13

8-10 am PST

@TeamCaptain001

Lover TC

Frankfurt

Feb 14

3-5 am PST

@DEME

Lover DEME

Tokyo

Feb 14

3-5 am PST

@SPYGEA

Lover SPYGEA

Tokyo

Feb 14

3-5 am PST

@테스터훈

Lover 테스터훈

Tokyo

Feb 14

3-5 am PST

@嬌兔

Lover 嬌兔

Tokyo

Which free skins can you get in the Marvel Rivals Valentine's Day Streamer Giveaway event?

If you can get yourself in a lobby with any of the streamers listed above, you will be eligible to earn the Mister Fantastic & Invisible Woman 60th Wedding Anniversary Bundle for free.

Read more:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी