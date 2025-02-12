Marvel Rivals Valentine's Day Streamer Giveaway event: Release date, free skins, and how to participate

The Marvel Rivals Valentine's Day Streamer Giveaway event has been announced. As part of it, players will get a chance to join some of the most popular streamers in Quick Match lobbies on February 12, 13, and 14, 2025. A free bundle is up for grabs during this period, making it an exciting opportunity for a rewarding cooperative experience.
This article covers everything you need to know about the occasion and how to participate.
Marvel Rivals Valentine's Day Streamer Giveaway event schedule
The Marvel Rivals Valentine's Day Streamer Giveaway event starts on February 12, 2025, and runs for three days until February 14, 2025.
Here is its schedule:
How to participate in the Marvel Rivals Valentine's Day Streamer Giveaway event
To participate in the event, join a Quick Match in Marvel Rivals during the specified time slots. If you get in a lobby with any one of the partnered Twitch and YouTube streamers, you will be considered eligible and automatically enter the giveaway. Just make sure you're both on the same server.
Qualified participants will be contacted via in-game email in seven business days.
Note that you will be ineligible for the rewards if you disconnect during the match. Moreover, each player can only get one reward.
Here is a list of the partnered streamers:
Which free skins can you get in the Marvel Rivals Valentine's Day Streamer Giveaway event?
If you can get yourself in a lobby with any of the streamers listed above, you will be eligible to earn the Mister Fantastic & Invisible Woman 60th Wedding Anniversary Bundle for free.
