Marvel Rivals announces Valentine's special skins for Mister Fantastic & Invisible Woman

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Marvel Rivals has just announced special skins for the game's married couple, Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman. The skins will bear a close resemblance to their costumes from Fantastic Four: The Wedding Special (2005) #1, in which, according to the developers, the duo “embodies the power of love and heroism.”

Here is a detailed breakdown of the upcoming skins and how to get them in the game.

Valentines' special skins for Mister Fantastic & Invisible Woman to arrive in Marvel Rivals

The Life Fantastic collection of skins for Mister Fantastic & Invisible Woman will be available on and from February 13, 2025, at 06:00 pm PST. These will feature Valentine’s special skins for the two characters, as well as (hopefully) other cosmetic items like sprays and banners.

Inspired by the Fantastic Four: The Wedding Special (2005) #1, these costumes will represent the characters’ wedding dresses from the comic issue, making them the first of their kind in Marvel Rivals.

Mister Fantastic’s skin will see him in a blue and white wedding tuxedo with a white rose for a pocket square. He is also wearing a golden bowtie, which accentuates the colors of the suit perfectly. It is also important to note that there is no Fantastic Four branding on the skin.

On the other hand, Invisible Woman’s skin is more elegant. She can be seen wearing a white wedding gown with a rose design in front and a transparent white veil.

Both characters have hair makeovers and shoes to match their outfits. However, there do not seem to be any special effects added to the costumes, as the heroes' attacks and abilities will look the same while donning them.

That covers everything there is to know about the Valentine's special skins for Mister Fantastic & Invisible Woman coming to the game. Although the devs have not announced any kind of special event for the occasion yet, players can expect some sort of official statement pretty soon. If there is any such event, these skins might just be a part of it.

However, if there is no Valentine’s special event, these costumes will simply be available in the shop for purchase.

