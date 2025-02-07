How to get Captain America Avengers Infinity War skin in Marvel Rivals

The Captain America Avengers Infinity War skin in Marvel Rivals brings back the character's classic look from the popular MCU films. Featuring the modern Captain America outfit and the vibranium shield, this skin is available for purchase in the in-game store. You can buy it using Units.

This article goes over everything you need to know about purchasing the Captain America Avengers Infinity War skin in Marvel Rivals.

How to obtain the Captain America Avengers Infinity War skin in Marvel Rivals

The MCU-themed Captain America Infinity War skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Infinity War outfit for Captain America was one of the most requested skins by the Marvel Rivals community. NetEase Games has finally made it available, along with a set of cosmetics that can be obtained by exchanging Units.

Starting February 7, 2025, you can purchase the skin individually or as part of a bundle, which includes the following items:

I can do this all day MVP animation

Hold the Line emote

Avengers: Infinity War namecard

Avengers: Infinity War spray

Avengers: Infinity War skin for Captain America.

Price

The Avengers Infinity War bundle is a legendary collection and is currently available at a discounted price of 2200 Units.

If you choose to buy only the Captain America Avengers Infinity War skin in Marvel Rivals, it will cost you 2000 Units. However, purchasing the bundle is recommended for the additional MVP animation and emotes.

How to unlock the Captain America Avengers Infinity War skin

To unlock this special Captain America skin in Marvel Rivals, follow the steps outlined below:

Head to the Store section after launching Marvel Rivals. You will find the skin here.

section after launching Marvel Rivals. You will find the skin here. Select whether you want to buy the skin individually or alongside the bundle.

Click on the Purchase button and pay the required amount of Units/Lattice to complete the transaction. The items will be added to your inventory.

Once you have completed the purchase and added the Captain America Avengers Infinity War skin to your inventory, head to the Heroes tab to equip it and enter the battlefield in style.

