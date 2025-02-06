How to get Luna Snow Mirae 2099 skin in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals continues to captivate players with its dynamic gameplay and ever-expanding roster of heroes and character skins. The latest addition is the Luna Snow Mirae 2099 skin, which will debut on February 7, 2025, at 2:00 UTC (February 6 at 18:00 PST). This unique cosmetic features a futuristic design infused with K-Pop-inspired musical elements, reflecting Luna Snow's dual identity as both a K-Pop sensation and a superhero.

Here's how to get the Luna Snow Mirae 2099 skin in Marvel Rivals.

Luna Snow Mirae 2099 skin in Marvel Rivals: Price and unlocking guide

The Luna Snow Mirae 2099 skin is a stunning blend of futuristic design and K-Pop style (Image via NetEase Games)

The Luna Snow Mirae 2099 skin in Marvel Rivals offers a stunning blend of futuristic design and K-Pop style. It reimagines Luna Snow with a cyberpunk-inspired appearance, showcasing sleek neon accents and high-tech elements that reflect the vision of Seoul in 2099. The bio quote for the skin captures Luna Snow's excitement about the transformation of Seoul in this future setting:

"Peni told me that Seoul 2099 has seen an astounding transformation! The high-tech, futuristic cityscape is beyond words, but amidst it all, the love for music stands strong!"

At the time of the reveal, it is unclear if additional items will be included with the costume. However, players can expect a comprehensive bundle that features:

MVP Animation : A unique victory post or sequence that showcases Luna Snow's new look.

: A unique victory post or sequence that showcases Luna Snow's new look. Nameplate : A distinctive nameplate to personalize your in-game profile.

: A distinctive nameplate to personalize your in-game profile. Emote : A themed emote that reflects the skin's futuristic and musical style.

: A themed emote that reflects the skin's futuristic and musical style. Spray: An in-game spray featuring the Mirae 2099 design.

Price

Although the exact pricing has not been officially disclosed as of this article's writing, it is expected to be in the range of 1,600 to 2,400 Units, based on previous skin releases. Units in Marvel Rivals can be purchased in the game’s store using real currency.

How to unlock the skin

Luna Snow Mirae 2099 skin (Image via NetEase Games)

To acquire the skin, navigate to the in-game store after its release. Here's how you can unlock the Luna Snow Mirae 2099 skin in Marvel Rivals:

On PC, open Marvel Rivals on your preferred platform (Epic Games or Steam) and click on Launch . On consoles (PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S), launch the game on your home screen.

. On consoles (PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S), launch the game on your home screen. Log in to your account.

In the Main Menu, click on the Store tab.

tab. Head to the Costumes or the Featured tab.

or the tab. Click on the Luna Snow Mirae 2099 cosmetic.

cosmetic. Click on the yellow button on the left side of the screen, showing the price, and confirm your purchase. You will then have unlocked the skin in the game.

