Marvel Rivals Luna Snow guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Marvel Rivals Luna Snow is a solid Strategist-class hero who can hold her own both in terms of damage output against foes and healing for allies. This makes her an easy recommendation for first-timers who are diving into NetEase's 6v6 hero shooter that pits beloved Marvel heroes and villains against each other.

Here's everything to know about using Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals. Read on to learn about her abilities, playstyles, and more.

Editor's Note: This guide is updated until the January 12, 2025 patch of Marvel Rivals. We will update it whenever a new balance update for the character is released.

Marvel Rivals Luna Snow: All abilities

Marvel Rivals Luna Snow is a Strategist character (Image via NetEase Games)

Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals boasts two offensive abilities, two support abilities, three passives, and an Ultimate.

Abilities Effect Light & Dark Ice (LMB) Fire ice shots that damage enemies and heal allies Absolute Zero (RMB) Cast a clump of ice to Freeze the hit enemy and restore Health Fate of Both Worlds (Q) Take center stage and start dancing! Toggle between two performances: Heal allies or grant them Damage Boost Share the Stage (E) Attach Idol Aura to an ally. Allies with Idol Aura also restore Health when Luna Snow is healing others Ice Arts (L-Shift) Fire ice shards for a short duration, damaging enemies or healing allies while restoring her own health Frozen Chi (C) Iron Fist channels the Chi of Shou-Lao into Luna Snow, transforming her ice power into a Chi-infused frosty ring that radiates from her. This ring can knock back enemies with chilling damage and applies a slowing effect, while simultaneously healing her allies Cryo Heart (Passive) Automatically restore health when casting Ice Arts or Absolute Zero Smooth Skate (Passive) Keep moving forward to start ice skating and enable higher jumps Icy Disco (Passive) Luna Snow infuses ice energy into Namor and Jeff the Land Shark, who then can tap into the ice energy to power up abilities at will

How to play as Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals?

Mobility

Marvel Rivals Luna Snow Smooth Skate ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Luna Snow is one of the more agile heroes in Marvel Rivals as she can skate, thereby increasing her general movement speed. This is ideal for getting to an objective quickly. Since her attacks both heal allies and damage foes, she can quickly swap between targets even at a distance.

Playstyle

Marvel Rivals Luna Snow Absolute Zero ability (Image via NetEase Games)

As a Strategist, Luna Snow should focus on dishing out damage and healing equally, switching between foes and allies as needed. Her Absolute Zero skill in particular is great for ending a pursuit or stopping an opponent's Ultimate if timed right.

Marvel Rivals Luna Snow Share the Stage ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Her Ice Arts should be used in a pinch as it doesn't just grant extra self-healing thanks to the Cryo Heart passive but also lets Luna Snow dish out more healing to allies. The Idol Aura is similar to Zenyatta's healing orb from Overwatch, but instead of healing allies automatically it increases healing done to the target.

As such, Share the Stage should primarily be used on ally tanks (or Vanguard as they are called in Marvel Rivals).

Ultimate

Marvel Rivals Luna Snow Fate of Both Worlds ultimate ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Upon activating her Fate of Both Worlds ultimate ability, Luna Snow gains an HP boost while granting support to all allies within range. It is also similar to Zen's Transcendence Ultimate as it is pretty much impossible to kill her in this state and allies gain constant healing while within her aura.

Furthermore, she can toggle between healing and damage boost on the fly while the ability is active, allowing the ally team to push forth and take space. — or simply tank enemy onslaught, depending on the situation. That covers everything about utilizing Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals

Best team-ups for Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals

1) Iron Fist (Duelist)

Iron Fist is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Luna Snow (Image via NetEase Games)

Iron Fist is one of the best characters to pick alongside Luna Snow as they together form the Atlas Bond team-up in Marvel Rivals. This grants Luna the special ability called Frozen Chi.

When this team-up is active, Iron Fist channels the Chi of Shou-Lao into Luna Snow giving her the ability to cast a Chi-infused frosty ring that radiates from her. This ring can knock back enemies, deal damage, and slow them, while simultaneously healing her allies.

2) Namor (Duelist)

Namor is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Luna Snow (Image via NetEase Games)

Namor, Jeff the Land Shark, and Luna Snow form the Marvel Rivals team-up called Chilling Charisma. Luna is the team-up anchor in this case, where she infuses her ice energy into Namor and Jeff the Land Shark who can then power up abilities at will.

Furthermore, being the team-up anchor, Luna receives the seasonal stat boost of a 15% healing bonus, which stays even if the team-up is not active.

Counters for Marvel Rivals Luna Snow

1) Spider-Man (Duelist)

Spider-Man is a counter to Marvel Rivals Luna Snow (Image via NetEase Games)

Luna Snow, being a Strategist, is vulnerable to dive Duelists, especially Spider-Man, who can deal massive damage up close with his Spider Power and Amazing Combo. Having low damage, she is as good as dead once Spider-Man gets up close to her. Her only defense against Spidey is her Absolute Zero ability, which is difficult to land on Spider-Man owing to his agility with Web Swing and Thwip and Flip.

Furthermore, Spidey’s ultimate, Spectacular Spin, is deadly for Luna to face off against as it stuns her, thereby making her and her entire team vulnerable.

2) Black Widow (Duelist)

Black Widow is a counter to Marvel Rivals Luna Snow (Image via NetEase Games)

Black Widow possesses an extremely powerful sniper rifle called the Red Room Rifle. This makes her lethal in long-range combat. Luna lacks both range and health, making her an easy target for Widow to take down.

Furthermore, with Hawkeye in the enemy team, Widow gets the special ability, Supersensory hunt, enabling her to see afterimages of enemies. This makes it even easier for her to take down Luna, not only making her a direct counter to the healer but also weakening the opponent team by taking out their Support hero.

Marvel Rivals Luna Snow Lore

Luna Snow is a K-pop sensation within the Marvel universe and has the ability to manipulate the power of Ice. Here's her in-game description providing more information about this hero:

"Luna Snow is more than just another K-Pop superstar. She's also a symbol of hope for her entire generation. Using her ice powers to keep tensions across the world cool, Luna has become a musical diplomat, ready to face any conflict that may arise. Tragedy nearly struck during Luna Snow's summer concert when a wounded Atlantean creature caused a devastating tsunami. Luna's ice held back the rushing tide and helped to heal the beast's injuries. She singlehandedly saved countless lives and prevented the situation from escalating into a full-scale conflict."

This was everything you needed to know about Marvel Rivals Luna Snow. For more Marvel Rivals hero guides, check these links below:

