All Marvel Rivals Captain America skins: Tier list and prices

The Marvel Rivals Captain America skins have been one of the best additions to the game. Fans are excited to get their hands on unique kinds of Captain America skins. He is one of the most fun, and unique characters in the game, and naturally, he has quite a large fan base. Being one of the most popular Marvel character also makes him one of the most sought-after heroes in the game.

This dive-style Vanguard in NetEase Games' hero-shooter does have quite a few skins in his wardrobe. And if you main Captain America in this game, it's essential that you get your hands on at least one of them. We've curated this list to feature all the skins that have been released for the hero to date, ranked from best to worst.

Being a third-person shooter, fans can not only showcase it to the world as they wear it during their matches but also enjoy the skins they've bought by themselves.

Note: This ranking is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion. The contents of this article have been updated to feature the latest skins available in-game on and before February 11, 2025. It will be further updated when new skins launch for the hero.

Marvel Rivals Captain America skins graded from least amazing to best

4) Captain A.I.M.erica (C-tier)

Captain A.I.M.erica Costume (Image via NetEase Games)

This offbeat skin transforms Captain America into an authoritarian enforcer from the Marvel Action: Avengers (2018) comic book series where Cap and his allies are brainwashed by A.I.M. terrorists. The robotic design is quite a departure from his traditional look and may appeal to niche collectors but does not have universal appeal.

While the price of 600 Units makes it accessible, its simplistic design and limited impact compared to the other skins justify its placement in C Tier. Although fun, it lacks the wow factor that defines the higher-tier Marvel Rivals Captain America skins.

The description is as follows:

"Attention, insubordinate citizens. You are ordered to surrender...by the authority of Captain A.I.M.erica."

3) Galactic Talon (A-tier)

Galactic Talon Costume (Image via NetEase Games)

What if Captain Rogers merged patriotism with high-tech Wakandan vibes? Galactic Talon answers that question, blending Cap’s signature eagle motifs with futuristic technology in Marvel Rivals Captain America skins. This 1400-unit skin comes alive with stunning details and an intriguing storyline: Steve Rogers in Wakanda during the game's Season 0.

The 1600-unit bundle is packed with the Sky Shatter MVP motion, Equipped for Battle emote, nameplate, and spray. While the MVP pose is undeniably cool, the skin struggles to feel like Captain America as it leans too much into sci-fi territory, almost forgetting the essence of the hero — it’s good but slightly less iconic than Captain Gladiator.

The description is as follows:

"A black and gold hawk zips between the eaves, dodging enemy fire with ease. In a sudden dive, he hurls his shield at the interstellar pirat..."

2) Captain Gladiator (A-tier)

Captain Gladiator Costume (Image via NetEase Games)

Captain Gladiator brings an earthy, battle-readied feel from the Planet Hulk series. This skin originated from Battleworld, from which Steve Rogers, also called "The Captain," fought inside the Killiseum. It wears brutal gladiator armor and possesses a story connected to the Beyonders and Secret Wars; therefore, it is drenched in lore.

The solo skin costs 1400 units, but the bundle costs 1600 units. It comes with Killiseum Champion MVP motion, Battered Bounce emote, and exclusive spray and nameplate, making it an immersive package for players.

The combination of thematic depth and stylish execution earns it the A-tier spot in Marvel Rivals Captain America skins.

The description states:

"This is a land like no other. It is blood, and mud, and gamma. The Devil cries and this place laughs. Welcome to Greenland, Captain."

1) The Classic Base Skin (S-tier)

Avengers Assemble! (Image via NetEase Games)

Nothing beats the timeless allure of Captain America's original suit. Not only is it free but it also embodies everything fans love about Steve Rogers - patriotism, resilience, and that undying spirit. The base skin pays homage to Cap's origin during World War II and his transformation into a Super Soldier.

If you're an MCU fan and just starting in Rivals, this classic look from Marvel Rivals Captain America skins will make you feel like a hero from the get-go.

The description follows:

"I fight for more than a flag, I fight for an idea. One bigger than all of us."

That's everything that you need to know about Marvel Rivals Captain America skins in the game. If this article was to your liking, you can check out our other related guides below:

