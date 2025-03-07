Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event in Marvel Rivals: All free rewards and how to get them

The Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event in Marvel Rivals went live on March 7, 2025, at 1 AM PT, offering various rewards, including a free Black Widow skin, currency units, and more. Unlike previous events, it follows a dice-and-ladder mechanic, where dice rolls determine your movement across a grid, with rewards based on the tiles you land on.

This article covers all the event rewards, a detailed breakdown of its mechanics, and how you can unlock every reward in Marvel Rivals: Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure.

All the Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event rewards and how to get them in Marvel Rivals

The Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event offers 13 rewards, and above that, there is also a mysterious reward that will be revealed on March 31, 2025.

Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

Here is the list of all the rewards available for you to collect during the event:

Mrs. Barnes Black Widow Costume

Black Widow Costume Wild Sharpshooter Black Widow MVP

Black Widow MVP Celebratory Gunfire Emote

Emote H.E.R.B.I.E. Nameplate

Nameplate Mrs. Barnes Nameplate

Nameplate Stark Sentinel MK I Nameplate

Nameplate Intergalactic Adventure Spray

Spray Damaged Cerebro Spray

Spray Mrs. Barnes Spray

Spray Timestream Reintegration Device Spray

Spray 320 Units

One Small Step Gallery Card

How does the Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event work, and how to collect all the rewards

As mentioned earlier, the event follows a dice-and-ladder system with 24 grids, including the starting tile. Each grid offers a unique reward.

You begin at the starting point and roll a dice that can land on 1, 2, or 3. The number rolled determines how many tiles you advance, and the reward from the tile you land on is granted.

Dice roll that will determine where you move and what reward you will receive (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

Dice rolls are limited and must be earned by collecting Galacta’s Power Cosmic. Every 30 Galacta’s Power Cosmic grants one roll, which can be obtained by completing challenges. Additionally, you can claim a free roll every 48 hours.

To collect all rewards, you must gather Galacta’s Power Cosmic, roll the dice, and land on each of the 24 tiles, which may require multiple attempts. Once all 24 rewards are claimed, you will unlock the One Small Step Gallery Card.

To collect Galacta’s Power Cosmic, you must complete challenges. The event challenges are time-based, and as of March 7, 2025, only one challenge is available (Complete 3 Clone Rumble matches), granting 90 Galacta’s Power Cosmic upon completion.

Additional event challenges will unlock as the event progresses. Besides these, there are other challenges that reward 20 Galacta’s Power Cosmic upon completion.

