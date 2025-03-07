  • home icon
  Galacta's Cosmic Adventure event in Marvel Rivals: All free rewards and how to get them

Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event in Marvel Rivals: All free rewards and how to get them

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Mar 07, 2025 12:20 GMT
Galacta's Cosmic Adventure event in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)
Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event in Marvel Rivals went live on March 7, 2025, at 1 AM PT, offering various rewards, including a free Black Widow skin, currency units, and more. Unlike previous events, it follows a dice-and-ladder mechanic, where dice rolls determine your movement across a grid, with rewards based on the tiles you land on.

This article covers all the event rewards, a detailed breakdown of its mechanics, and how you can unlock every reward in Marvel Rivals: Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure.

All the Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event rewards and how to get them in Marvel Rivals

The Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event offers 13 rewards, and above that, there is also a mysterious reward that will be revealed on March 31, 2025.

Galacta's Cosmic Adventure event rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)
Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

Here is the list of all the rewards available for you to collect during the event:

  • Mrs. Barnes Black Widow Costume
  • Wild Sharpshooter Black Widow MVP
  • Celebratory Gunfire Emote
  • H.E.R.B.I.E. Nameplate
  • Mrs. Barnes Nameplate
  • Stark Sentinel MK I Nameplate
  • Intergalactic Adventure Spray
  • Damaged Cerebro Spray
  • Mrs. Barnes Spray
  • Timestream Reintegration Device Spray
  • 320 Units
  • One Small Step Gallery Card

How does the Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event work, and how to collect all the rewards

As mentioned earlier, the event follows a dice-and-ladder system with 24 grids, including the starting tile. Each grid offers a unique reward.

You begin at the starting point and roll a dice that can land on 1, 2, or 3. The number rolled determines how many tiles you advance, and the reward from the tile you land on is granted.

Dice roll that will determine where you move and what reward you will receive (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)
Dice roll that will determine where you move and what reward you will receive (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

Dice rolls are limited and must be earned by collecting Galacta’s Power Cosmic. Every 30 Galacta’s Power Cosmic grants one roll, which can be obtained by completing challenges. Additionally, you can claim a free roll every 48 hours.

To collect all rewards, you must gather Galacta’s Power Cosmic, roll the dice, and land on each of the 24 tiles, which may require multiple attempts. Once all 24 rewards are claimed, you will unlock the One Small Step Gallery Card.

To collect Galacta’s Power Cosmic, you must complete challenges. The event challenges are time-based, and as of March 7, 2025, only one challenge is available (Complete 3 Clone Rumble matches), granting 90 Galacta’s Power Cosmic upon completion.

Additional event challenges will unlock as the event progresses. Besides these, there are other challenges that reward 20 Galacta’s Power Cosmic upon completion.

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
