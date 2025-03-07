How to unlock Twilight Duo skin in Marvel Rivals

The Cloak & Dagger Twilight Duo skin in Marvel Rivals was released on March 6, 2025, at 6 pm PST. This new skin equips Cloak & Dagger with suits decorated with gold accessories, giving the duo an elegant and premium look that will surely appeal to the community. While the skin is reasonably priced, you can even get this skin for free, provided you have gathered enough free Units by completing specific challenges and have not spent them yet.

Ad

The article will provide detailed instructions on how you can unlock the Twilight Duo Cloak & Dagger skin in Marvel Rivals.

How to get the Cloak & Dagger Twilight Duo skin in Marvel Rivals

To unlock the Cloak & Dagger Twilight Duo skin you need to spend 1400 Units (one of the in-game currencies used to buy items like bundles and cosmetics).

Cloak and Dagger Twilight Duo Costume (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

Units can be obtained by completing missions, event quests, and in-game challenges. However, they are limited and cannot be purchased directly with real money. Instead, you can convert Lattice (another in-game currency) into Units at a 1:1 ratio (1 Lattice = 1 Unit).

Ad

Trending

If you don’t have enough Units, you can buy Lattice and convert it into the required amount. Here’s the real-money pricing for Lattice packs:

100 Lattice: $0.99

500 Lattice: $4.99

1,000 Lattice: $9.99

2,180 Lattice: $19.99

5,680 Lattice: $49.99

11,680 Lattice: $99.99

Also read: How to unlock Venom Lingering Imprint skin in Marvel Rivals

How to purchase the Twilight Duo skin

Once you have the required Units, follow these steps:

Launch the game on PC (via Epic Games or Steam) or consoles (PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S). Log in to your account. In the Main Menu, go to the Store tab. Navigate to the Costumes or Featured section. Select the Twilight Duo skin. Click the yellow button showing the price and confirm your purchase.

Ad

Upon doing so, the skin will be unlocked in your game.

The Twilight Duo skin is also available as part of a bundle costing 1,600 Units, which includes a few additional cosmetics.

Twilight Duo bundle items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

Here's a breakdown of all the available items present in the bundle:

Ad

Twilight Duo Cload & Dagger costume

Cload & Dagger costume Mafia Attack MVP

MVP Rose and Knife Emote

Emote Twilight Duo Nameplate

Nameplate Twilight Duo Spray

Check out our other articles surrounding Marvel Rivals:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.