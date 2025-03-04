5 tips to counter dive comps in Marvel Rivals

In the fast-paced gameplay of Marvel Rivals, dive comps have emerged as a popular choice for players to execute quick attacks on opponents. These heroes mostly use target-centric attacks, often by using melee strikes or quickly knocking enemies out. With 14 dive heroes available in Season 1, players often struggle to find counters to their aggressive playstyle. However, you can implement certain tips to defend against these attacks and launch lethal counterattacks.

This article provides five tips to counter dive comps in Marvel Rivals.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

How to counter dive comps in Marvel Rivals

Dive heroes in Marvel Rivals are primarily focused on targeting a single opponent and hitting them quickly with their abilities. As of now, there are 14 such heroes from three categories, each with unique abilities. Follow these tips to counter such heroes during gameplay:

1) Run the opposite side

Hulk executing dash on Luna Snow (Image via NetEase Games)

There are some heroes like Hulk, who directly jump on you and deal lethal damage. The most effective way to counter such attacks is to run in the opposite direction. It may seem difficult as it requires perfect timing to execute, but with practice, this can easily be mastered.

Such dive heroes are very slow with their attacks, so you get enough time to outplay them by turning in the opposite direction. You can even use your abilities to inflict damage as they take time to reposition for their next attack.

2) Stay close to dive heroes

Stay close to dive heroes (Image via NetEase Games)

This might seem bizarre, but it can be very effective to counter dive comps. Heroes like Venom have significant range due to their massive size and can often hit distant targets. By staying close to them, you make it difficult for such characters to focus on you, and they may miss their attacks.

This is a great way to dodge as well as give damage to them. Apart from that, if you use a hero with crowd-control abilities, spam those to interrupt their attacks.

3) Play behind pillars, walls, or close spaces

Play inside close areas to counter dive comps (Image via NetEase Games)

Heroes like Spiderman and Thor have highly powerful and quick attacks, which makes them quite challenging to counter. In such a situation, the best thing is to seek cover behind walls or pillars. As you play behind pillars or walls, you can block their dashing abilities and also land a shot on them.

You can even play inside some close spaces areas to counter such heroes. For instance, Spiderman mostly needs open space to dash or execute perfect attacks. However, when you're in a close arena, they often stumble with their movements, which makes them difficult to hit any shots.

4) Secure height advantage

Take height advantage to counter dive comps (Image via NetEase Games)

When you're playing against dive comps, always aim to take a height advantage. Characters like Black Panther and Magik have a limited range with their diving abilities, making it difficult for them to reach you from higher ground.

Additionally, play close to walls as diving heroes lack verticality for which they often get stuck on walls and eventually interrupt their dashing animations. For instance, if you're close to a wall when Black Panther initiates a dive, he may try to run up the wall, and that's a great opportunity for your team to eliminate him.

5) Stick with teammates

Stick to teammates or play certain characters to counter dive comps (Image via NetEase Games)

Finally, the best way to counter any dive comps is to stick with your teammates. If your team has a healer, ask them to heal you while you engage in the fight. Most importantly, make sure to change your position frequently and communicate with your teammates when necessary.

Apart from that, certain heroes like Cloak and Dagger or Mantis and Luna, who are quite effective and have stunt, blind, and healing ability to knock down such diving comps.

