"Ten years and beyond" NetEase Games announces plans for Marvel Rivals' future

In a recent Q4 Conference Call, NetEase Games revealed that they will be investing in Marvel Rivals for a long time to come. The game was released on December 6, 2024, and has since accumulated millions of players worldwide. In the Q4 conference call, the executives announced:

"Marvel Rivals, especially after Season One, has gained wide appraisal from worldwide players. We do believe this is a product we're going to keep operating, keep enhancing, and keep investing in for ten years and beyond."

This statement promises that NetEase Games will continue to improve and enhance the live-service game for the player base for a long time to come. The venture has been quite successful, further validating the developer's vision.

Marvel Rivals developers have apparently planned a long future for the game. This also implies the regular addition of heroes to the pre-existing roster. Previously, developers promised to add two new heroes every season.

As of this writing, the game has 37 heroes with the latest additions being Human Torch and The Thing from the Fantastic Four. It's fair enough to say that the game already has a stellar lineup of characters and enough source material to create newer ones. Therefore, by borrowing characters from the original Marvel comics, Marvel Rivals can easily thrive for decades.

Apart from this, during the Q4 call, NetEase Games also announced that they currently do have plans for esports:

"The team does have plans for e-sports. We're going to announce our e-sports plans to further enhance our gaming ecosystem. We're also going to do a lot of crossover events and promotions with other media in the future."

The plans for crossovers with other media are certainly an exciting aspect to look forward to. The title has previously crossed over with Marvel films for skins and more. Such crossovers have often been well-received.

