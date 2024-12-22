Knowing how to counter Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals is essential if you want to win your games against this powerful Strategist hero. Featuring an extremely small hitbox, a powerful set of offensive abilities, and a get-out-of-jail-free card, Jeff is undoubtedly one of the strongest, and most annoying Strategists in the game.

His abilities allow him to deal burst damage, offer a ton of healing, and primarily, be a constant thorn against the enemy team. The hero doesn't feature a headshot hitbox, and that makes it even harder to eliminate him.

That said, this article will provide a detailed brief on the best way to counter Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals. To know more, read below.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinion. The contents of this article have been updated to feature the latest balance changes incorporated with the Marvel Rivals patch notes for February 5, 2025.

Trending

How can you counter Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals

Here are five heroes that can counter Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals. The strategies involved will also be discussed to help you easily dominate this character:

1) Star-Lord

Star-Lord is a Duelist character who specializes in dishing out massive damage. The hero is also capable of flight and has one of the game's strongest ultimates, which can be used to demolish enemy players.

Star-Lord's abilities counter Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Moreover, Star-Lord has an ability called Stellar Shift, which activates a small dodge animation in the direction of movement.

Stellar Shift can be helpful to avoid getting swallowed when Jeff the Land Shark uses his ultimate ability. However, the timing needs to be precise as this only seems to work when Jeff activates the swallow animation to capture enemies.

If you pull off the timing correctly, you will be unaffected by Jeff’s ultimate. Better yet, Star-Lord's mobility also offers him a ton of off-angles that he can use to attack Jeff. A combination of these abilities will help you take this character down.

2) Punisher

Punisher is another Duelist character in Marvel Rivals who can output a lot of damage. His abilities are tailored to shoot down opponents, and he can also use a secondary weapon. He can even create ziplines around the map, allowing him to move from one point to another quickly.

The Punisher offensive kit is a great way to counter Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Punisher's Culling Turret deploys a mounted machine gun that can be used to mow down the enemy team. This ability has a unique animation that can be used to dodge It’s Jeff!.

You simply need to activate the turret just before Jeff activates the swallow mechanic. If you are in the turret mounting animation when Jeff commits his ultimate, you will be able to avoid being captured.

When playing as Punisher, the last thing that you need to worry about is Jeff's headshot hitbox. Simply mow him down with your offensive kit, and spray a ton of bullets as suppressive fire to aid your team and counter Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals.

Also read: Captain Marvel rumored to join Marvel Rivals, here's why

3) Cloak and Dagger

Cloak and Dagger is a potent pick from the Strategist class. They have a unique set of abilities between both personas that can be used to heal allies and damage enemies.

You can freely swap from Cloak to Dagger and utilize their powers. However, the learning curve is a bit steep since you need to be proactive on the map to switch personas accordingly.

Cloak and Dagger in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Cloak has an ability called Dark Teleportation, which can shroud the player and nearby teammates temporarily. While under this effect, all allies become invisible and invulnerable to the enemy’s attacks.

Dark Teleportation can be used to evade Jeff’s ultimate and rejoin the team fight. This ability is active for a very short duration, so it is best to practice it beforehand.

Lastly, the hero possesses an auto-lock primary fire for both phases, i.e., Cloak and Dagger, and hence, when in Jeff's vicinity, uses it to constantly pressure him into using his Hide-and-Seek. Clearly, Cloak and Dagger is a great pick to counter Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals.

Also read: How to Unlock the Groot Holiday Happiness Skin

4) Luna Snow

Luna Snow is also from the Strategist category and is one of the best healers in Marvel Rivals. Her ability to quickly heal allies and dish out big damage numbers with simple primary fire can be a game changer. She also has an amplification power that instantly increases her ability to heal and deal damage for a short duration.

Luna Snow is one of the best heroes to counter Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals. (Image via NetEase Games)

Luna Snow’s ultimate, Fate of Both Worlds, can be used to dodge It’s Jeff!. Since the ability has a long duration, you can simply activate it and do not need to match any timings.

This is one of the easiest counters for Jeff’s ultimate ability. Moreover, you can toggle off healing in Luna’s ultimate to damage boost your allies in the vicinity.

Another means to counter the Hero is to use your Absolute Zero. With this, you can freeze him in place for a small duration, which will be more than enough to eliminate him by communicating with your team. She is one of the best heroes to counter Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals.

5) Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch is one the highest-picked Duelists in NetEase’s hero shooter title. Her ability kit allows you to roam around and deal a significant amount of damage to enemies. She does not shoot out projectiles and instead has a siphon-like ability that damages a target in a limited range.

Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Apart from the destructive ultimate, Scarlet Witch also has an ability called Mystic Projection, which can be used to enter a phased state that makes you invulnerable for a short period.

This is a perfect counter for Jeff’s ultimate as you can simply activate Mystic Projection and fly away to safety. The ability lasts for two seconds so you should either wait for Jeff to activate swallow or use it to move away from the area completely.

Furthermore, her auto-locking primary fire is also a fantastic way to constantly pressurize Jeff. Paired with her secondary fire, you can easily counter Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals.

Read more: How to unlock the Rocket Raccoon Wild Hunter skin

That's all there is to know about how you can counter Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals. For more related news and guides, check the links below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.