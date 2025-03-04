Marvel Rivals practice range not working error: Possible reasons and fixes

The Marvel Rivals practice range not working error has been plaguing a lot of players recently. The community has been frustrated as they tried to load into the practice range in-game but failed. As of March 4, 2025, this issue seems related to the game’s optimization after the recent update, which would likely require a fix from the developers. However, there might be a few workarounds that players can implement before any official acknowledgment by the devs.

Ad

Having said that this article will list some possible reasons and fixes to the Marvel Rivals practice range not working error.

Disclaimer: This article lists simple workarounds and not official fixes. They may not work for every individual.

Possible fixes for Marvel Rivals practice range not working error

Restart the game

The most obvious and easiest of fixes might just be restarting the game. This often fixes runtime errors, which might potentially get you back into the practice range once you log back in.

Ad

Trending

Check out: Marvel Rivals community wants this hero added to the game

Verify integrity of game files

It is often the case after an update that a game causes problems with a particular feature. Fortunately, Steam offers a feature for you to check whether your game files are properly installed or not.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In order to verify integrity of game files:

Step 1 - Head over to the Steam library and locate Marvel Rivals

and locate Step 2 - Right-click and select Properties

Step 3 - Go to the Installed Files section

section Step 4 - Click on verify integrity of game files and follow the instructions

After following the above steps, restart the game, and hopefully, you can now enter the practice range.

Check your internet connection

A secure and reliable connection is essential for running online games like Marvel Rivals. If you have a weak or even a wireless connection, it might hinder your game’s performance. It is recommended to use a wired connection from a reliable provider for the best results.

Ad

However, if connection issues persist, try contacting your internet service provider for further information.

Also read: Marvel Rivals error code 2103: Possible reasons and fixes

Possible reasons for Marvel Rivals practice range not working error

The Marvel Rivals practice range not working error seems to be a server-side error post-update. Although the exact reason for the problem is unknown, players have reportedly “fixed” it by just restarting the game. This could mean a backend fix has already been deployed by the developers, or they are effectively working on one.

Ad

There might, however, be a chance that it is a client-side error, which would hopefully get fixed by the above-mentioned methods.

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.