Marvel Rivals community wants this hero added to the game

Marvel Rivals continues to attract players with its growing cast of popular heroes and villains. As the game progresses, the community looks forward to adding new characters to improve gameplay and range in strategy. Redditor ImmortalThunderGod79 expressed their excitement on r/marvelrivals about the upcoming release of Marvel Entertainment's Daredevil: Born Again TV series, hoping Daredevil is added as a playable hero in the game soon:

"Born Again releases next week and I am so hyped, I REALLY do hope Daredevil gets added as a playable hero in Marvel Rivals soon".

This sentiment resonated with many fans, sparking a conversation about Daredevil's potential addition and impact to the game. blue23454 highlighted the significance of Daredevil's inclusion alongside other Marvel Knights members.

"Adding him alongside Blade would be cool to round out the Marvel Knights on the roster.”

Adding Daredevil in MR with Blade will round out the Marvel Knights roster (Image via Reddit)

This perspective underscores the desire to see more of the Marvel Knights ensemble within the game, enhancing thematic team compositions and offering fresh strategic possibilities.

For those unaware, Marvel Knights is the name of Daredevil's superhero team in the comics. Besides Daredevil, the line-up consisted of Black Widow, Cloak & Dagger, Morbius, Elektra, Blade, Ghost Rider, The Punisher, Moon Knight, Shang-Chi, Black Knight, and Luke Cage.

Adding to the enthusiasm, ShamrockSeven, BuffaloStranger97, and Throbbing-Kielbesa-3 discussed Daredevil’s potential set of abilities in the game.

Fans discussing Daredevil's potential ability concept in MR (Image via Reddit)

The discussion also touched on other fan-favorite characters, with users expressing their desire to see heroes such as Iceman and Captain Marvel added. These conversations reflect the community’s passion for a diverse and comprehensive roster that caters to various playstyles and preferences.

Reddit users discussing the addition of Iceman and Captain Marvel (Image via Reddit)

Amid the hope that Daredevil would join the game in the future, numerous players express a wish for more Vanguards to be included. Some fans are hopeful that Luke Cage would join the game to round out the Marvel-Knights roster.

Players expressing their wish to add more Vanguard Characters in MR (Image via Reddit)

Potential Impact of Daredevil on Marvel Rivals

Adding Daredevil to the game could hugely impact the game's meta. Daredevil, known for his agility, keen senses, and martial prowess, would likely serve as a duelist with outstanding mobility and evasion skills. His skill set could include abilities that let him maneuver quickly around the map, dodge incoming attacks, and engage opponents in close combat with accuracy.

Incorporating Daredevil might also lead to new team synergies, particularly with existing Marvel Knights members like Moon Knight, Punisher, and Black Widow. These combinations could bring new teamwork abilities and methods, adding to the game's tactical depth.

Furthermore, Daredevil's presence may balance out some high-performing heroes in the current meta, encouraging a wider range of team compositions and playstyles.

As the game evolves, the addition of characters such as Daredevil not only satisfies fan enthusiasm but also contributes to a dynamic and balanced gameplay experience. The game's future is shaped by the community's active interaction and feedback, which ensures it remains both hard and enjoyable for all players.

