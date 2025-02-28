Community divided over this Domination map in Marvel Rivals 

Domination in Marvel Rivals is a mode in competitive play where players need to “capture the area” in order to win. This mode currently includes three maps, namely, Hell’s Heaven, Birnin T’Challa, and Royal Palace. Among these, Royal Palace in Yggsgard is particularly difficult to play as it contains a rather unusual site design on one of the areas to capture.

This led to user r/Mister_March posting on the r/marvelrivals subreddit and starting a debate on whether this was enjoyable for the players or not. They said that it was the worst map in the game. They further went on to add that it was chaotic and unorganized, which led to players not understanding how to approach the site during difficult situations. They said:

“This is the worst map in the game.”

User r/StinkyJones19 agreed with the fact and replied that it was a “discombobulated mess to fight in.” They further said that the rebuilding feature that occurred every 20 seconds was the most annoying:

“Agreed. This is just the most discombobulated mess to fight in. Not to mention it rebuilds right in your face every 20 seconds I swear. The only reason I like it as a strategist is that the health packs are relatively safe, so my team doesn’t crutch on me as hard when I’m trying to make sure everyone is alive.”

More negative comments about the map (Image via Reddit)

It was clear from the conversation that most of the players did not like this map. A user named r/Charming-Fix1020 remarked funnily when they said that they would be the first to ban Royal Palace if a map veto ever existed in the game.

Comment byu/Mister_March from discussion inmarvelrivals Expand Post

However, there were a few who actually enjoy playing here. User r/Dylbot787 said that as a Peni-Parker player, it was a pretty good map for them. u/jelly_cake agreed with them, saying it had excellent cover for their nest and mines:

“Same, so much fun racing to get to place my nest in the middle, especially if there's another Peni there who I can squabble with. So many good corners to hide mines behind.”

More positive comments about the map (Image via Reddit)

Finally, user r/Velstrom replied that the map design was such that only a few characters, like Iron Fist, could thrive on it. As for the rest of the heroes, it was a nightmare.

Comment byu/Mister_March from discussion inmarvelrivals Expand Post

What makes Royal Palace peculiar in Marvel Rivals?

The Royal Palace map in Marvel Rivals has a very unusual design. There is an elevated platform right above the capture site, giving players an easy access to higher ground to fight from. Furthermore, in accordance to Marvel Rivals’ building physics, broken structures regenerate at a certain time interval, making it even more chaotic.

The narrow choke points, high-low capture site design, and the rebuild mechanics, make Royal Palace one of the most hated maps in the game.

However, coincidentally, melee dive heroes like Magik and Iron Fist are exceptionally good on this map for the same reasons.

