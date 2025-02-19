  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "Game industry is evil": Ludwig reacts to Marvel Rivals laying off US-based team

"Game industry is evil": Ludwig reacts to Marvel Rivals laying off US-based team

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Feb 19, 2025 03:44 GMT
Ludwig reacts to Marvel Rivals laying off the entire US-based team
Marvel Rivals characters, Ludwig (Image via store.steampowered.com and @LudwigAhgren/X)

Popular streamer Ludwig has shared his thoughts on the recent Marvel Rivals job cuts. On February 18, 2025, Thaddeus Sasser, Marvel Rivals' game director, announced on LinkedIn that NetEase Games had laid off its US-based team:

Ad
"This is such a weird industry ... My stellar, talented team just helped deliver an incredibly successful new franchise in Marvel Rivals for NetEase Games ... and were just laid off! Oh well! Times are tough all over - Let's find these incredible people new jobs, because we all need to eat, right? :D"

Jack Burrows, level designer for the hero-shooter, also posted on LinkedIn:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Hey folks! Welp, just got laid off from my job working on Marvel Rivals with NetEase. Was an enormous pleasure to work with my American coworkers who join me in this sad culling. Just couldn't dodge that big boot I guess, no matter how big the success of the gig."
Ad

On the same day, prominent esports personality Jake Lucky shared an X post about the situation, writing:

"Marvel Rivals Game Director and his entire Seattle based team has been laid off by NetEase according to LinkedIn posts. Following one of the most successful game launches we have seen in a long time..."

Ludwig responded to Lucky's X post, calling the game industry "evil." He added:

Ad
"It is f**king insane that you can release on of the most successful games in the last 10 years and still get canned. the game industry is evil bro"
The streamer&#039;s X post in which he commented on the US-based Marvel Rivals team being laid off (Image via @LudwigAhgren/X)
The streamer's X post in which he commented on the US-based Marvel Rivals team being laid off (Image via @LudwigAhgren/X)

Ludwig says he "hates" Marvel because they launched Marvel Rivals at the same time as his game's release

In a YouTube Shorts uploaded on October 3, 2024, Ludwig stated that he "hates" Marvel. While claiming to be a longtime fan of the superhero franchise, the content creator explained how he came to "hate" the conglomerate:

Ad
"You see, I'm releasing my first-ever videogame called Rivals of Aether II. But it used to be called Rivals 2. That was, however, until the giant Disney-owned conglomerate Marvel decided to release a game called Marvel Rivals. The same exact quarter as our game was releasing.
"Unfortunately, we don't have tens of millions of dollars to market our game, but I think it'd be really funny if Rivals of Aether II was higher on the trending page than Marvel Rivals."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Ludwig made headlines on January 30, 2025, when he responded to a viral X post claiming that he "came out as non-binary."

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी