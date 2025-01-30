"Rumors are going to last for a while": Ludwig responds after an X post claiming he "came out as non-binary" goes viral

YouTube and Twitch streamer Ludwig has addressed the community after an X post claiming that he "came out as non-binary" went viral. On January 28, 2025, Prezoh posted on X that Ludwig "coming out as non-binary" was not on his "2025 bingo card." While using "they" pronouns to refer to the Los Angeles-based personality, Prezoh wrote:

"Ludwig coming out as nonbinary was not on my 2025 bingo card. When I worked for them they didn't give any signs that they might be, so I'm pleasantly surprised. love you, they Ludwig."

During a livestream on January 29, 2025, the Mogul Money Live host provided context for Prezoh's X post. While discussing his recent broadcast, during which a viewer requested that he purchase a transgender representation flag so that people "would think" he was non-binary, Ludwig said:

"Somebody came into my chat yesterday. We were doing an Amazon stream and chat could buy whatever they wanted. They said, 'Hey, can you buy a trans flag? Throw it in your background so people will think you're non-binary.' And I said, mostly jokingly, I said, 'That's not how it works, being trans doesn't mean you're non-binary. And if you really want people to think I'm non-binary, you should just go to Prezoh's chat and give him five bucks, and he'll do it.'"

Ludwig then displayed Prezoh's X post and said:

"He (Prezoh) literally did it. He tweeted out probably within minutes of that person going to Prezoh's chat (The streamer reads Prezoh's post). I don't know why he's talking like I'm a school shooter. This is what people say about school shooters. Replace everything that says non-binary with school shooters. Someone who's a fan of school shooters, I guess."

After noticing that Prezoh's post had amassed over one million views at that point, the 29-year-old remarked:

"This is the literal worst picture of me that exists on the internet. I look insane! This tweet got 25,000 likes and a million views. Okay! So, I guess the rumors are going to last for a while. Look, that's mostly for jokes. I, honestly, don't mind. That's mostly for jokes."

Timestamp - 00:10:05

Who is Prezoh? Content creator's career briefly explored as his X post about Ludwig goes viral

Prezoh is a well-known figure in the streaming community. According to his X post from June 2020, he worked as an editor for the Cold Ones podcast:

He created his official YouTube channel in August 2015 and has since amassed over 16,200 subscribers. As of this writing, his most-viewed video is from January 15, 2024, in which he reacted to his most viral tweets from 2023.

Prezoh also livestreams on Twitch and has racked up 1,266 hours of broadcasting in the Just Chatting category. Several prominent streamers, including Matthew "Mizkif," Emily "ExtraEmily," and Blaire "QTCinderella," follow him on the Amazon-owned platform.

