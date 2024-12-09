Marvel Rivals: 5 best heroes to team-up with Peni Parker

Marvel Rivals is a team-based shooter, and it's pretty important to know the best heroes you can use to team-up with Peni Parker in the game. Peni is a Vanguard-class hero, which essentially serves as the tank in this game. Claiming space, and using it alongside her team is what she excels at, and she can achieve it by making use of her tech-based spider kit.

Peni Parker is quite a technical hero, and as a main-tank, she can hardly ever fare well. Naturally, its best to combo her abilities with other heroes. To achieve that end, we have curated a list of the best heroes to team-up with Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals. To know more about them in detail, read below.

Editor's Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

5 best heroes you can use to team-up with Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals

Serving more as an off-tank in the game, its pretty essential for players to team-up with Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals to make her a really effective pick. She is a very strong hero who can absolutely turn the tides of the game, provided she gets the opportunity to use her unique kit.

Naturally, here's a list of, in our opinion, the best heroes that you can use to team-up with Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals.

1) Venom

Venom is a great hero to team-up with Peni Parker (Image via NetEase Games)

Peni Parker excels at zoning enemies, meaning she can be a great choice for stopping the enemy's progress right at the tracks. This means any character that can assist her in tasks will be a great choice.

One of the new things Rivals introduces to the shooter formula is team-up abilities, where heroes can get additional abilities if they team up with two specific characters in their team. For Peni, it is Venom.

If Venom is also part of the team, Peni Parker gains the ability to control a part of the former's symbiote. Meaning she can activate an Armor Expulsion ability. Which converts Venom's symbiote into explosive spikes that harm nearby enemies, providing a strong attack that can push back enemies on contact, while dealing additional damage.

2) Luna Snow

Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals can be an effective team-up with Peni Parker(Image via NetEase Games)

A tank can be considered the lynchpin of the team. The fact that they have the highest amount of health gives them the ability to absorb more damage while dealing some to their enemies. They will be the last bastion of resistance against the enemy and their objectives. Thus, a supporting character should follow one tank to keep their health topped off.

Luna Snow is a great support hero who can duo with Peni Parker, considering she can dish out good damage while healing you with the same ammo. This allows her to help Peni with the zone defense and also aid her with healing. Snow can also attach her Idol Aura to Peni, which will heal Parker when Snow manages to heal other allies, killing two birds with one stone.

3) Mantis

Mantis adds great utility in her team-up with Peni Parker (Image via NetEase Games)

Mantis is another great support who can be an effective partner to Peni Parker. Mantis is great at empowering her allies by providing them with various buffs. She also has great passives, allowing her to stay on the ground for more time, thanks to her movement boost and self-healing.

Mantis can consume orbs to provide one ally a damage boost, further increasing the firepower of Peni. She also can use those same life orbs to provide you healing over time, preventing the need for constant line-of-sight to heal players. Her ultimate allows her to provide healing to all her surrounding allies at once, while also offering a movement boost.

4) Iron Man

Iron Man is a fantastic team-up with Peni Parker (Image via NetEase Games)

While Peni Parker is great for defensive options, due to her ability to hold enemies at bay for a long time with her concealed arachno mines, she can easily be countered by a high-flying character with air mobility. As such, it can be a great option to introduce a superhero with flying powers to duo with her.

Iron Man can make a great duo with Peni Parker. His high aero-mobility can allow him to reach high-flying enemies and shoot them down with less resistance. Tony Stark can also be a great defensive zoner, dishing out incredible damage over a short period thanks to his state-of-the-art technology.

5) Star-Lord

Star-Lord is quite a powerful team-up with Peni Parker (Image via NetEase Games)

Star-Lord is another great duelist in Marvel Rivals who has good aero-mobility. His Rocket Propulsion boosters can allow him to reach across points of interest relatively quickly. He also can use his dual elemental guns to deal a good chunk of damage to enemies in a short amount of time.

What makes Star-Lord a good duo with Peni Parker is his ability to deal damage to enemies at close range. He can use his blaster barrage ability to fire a frenzy of bullets, making him a great threat at close ranges, which can help Parker aid in her zoning responsibilities.

That's all there is to know about the five best heroes to team-up with Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals.

