Finding ways to properly counter Mister Fantastic in Marvel Rivals is instrumental if you want to win your games against him. He is one of the latest heroes added to the roster alongside Invisible Woman, and both of them definitely packs quite the punch. Mister Fantastic is a Vanguard-class hero, and he excels at taking over space and claiming it as his own.

He is a definitive threat against all low HP heroes, which primarily includes Duelists and Strategists in the game. Naturally, it's best to know how you can potentially counter Mister Fantastic in Marvel Rivals.

Without further ado, this article will explore the best heroes and strategies you can use and implement to properly shut down this powerful Vanguard in-game. Read below to know more.

Editor's Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Effective methods to counter Mister Fantastic in Marvel Rivals

1) Hela

Hela in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Hela is an excellent counter to Mister Fantastic, mainly because of her damage output. She can dish out massive damage with her primary attack, Nightsword Thorn, and her Piercing Night ability. This helps her take down Mister Fantastic’s massive health bar, which he gains with his passive, Elastic Strength, and his abilities, Flexible Elongation and Wedded Harmony (team-up).

Furthermore, Hela can easily dodge Mister Fantastic’s ultimate, Brainiac Bounce, using her Astral Flock ability. Finally, her ultimate, Goddess of Death, can take down the beefy Mister Fantastic with ease.

Read more: Hela guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

2) Hawkeye

Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Hawkeye is another excellent counter to Mister Fantastic. He can easily keep his distance and deal a significant amount of damage to Reed Richards. Mister Fantastic’s high health is also no problem for Hawkeye thanks to the latter's passive, Archer’s Focus, which increases the damage output of Piercing Arrows.

Furthermore, Hawkeye’s ultimate, Hunter’s Sight, further counters Mister Fantastic as it allows the archer to spot and damage his afterimages, dealing massive amounts of damage.

Check out: Hawkeye guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

3) The Punisher

The Punisher in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Punisher is a difficult matchup for Mister Fantastic. Primarily, his hitscan weapon, Adjudication, allows him to melt Reed’s health from a distance. Moreover, even if Fantastic somehow manages to get up close, The Punisher’s shotgun, Deliverance, deals massive damage and easily whittles down Reed’s hefty HP.

Furthermore, The Punisher’s Culling Turret, and his ultimate, Final Judgement, melts Mister Fantastic’s health irrespective of his tanky nature.

Also read: The Punisher guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

4) Wolverine

Wolverine in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Wolverine is a particularly strong counter to Mister Fantastic, mostly because of the nature of his attacks. The clawed hero's primary attacks deal damage according to the enemy's max health, which is useful against Reed’s tanky nature.

Every time Reed Richards reaches full Elasticity or uses Flexible Elongation, Wolverine can pounce on him and take him down in an instant without much counterplay.

Chaining your primary attack combos is a great way to fight against Mister Fantastic, but knowing when to leap away will make you an ever bigger threat against him. Your burst damage as Wolverine will come extremely handy when you're trying to take him down. Communicate with your team, and force Mister Fantastic out of position using your abilities. Chain abilities together absolutely wreck his health pool and eliminate him.

Also check out: Wolverine guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

5) Spider-Man

Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Mister Fantastic struggles against agile characters, and Spider-Man can take advantage of this. He can use his Web Swing and Thwip and Flip to get in and out of Mister Fantastic’s range, dealing damage along the way with Get Over Here! and Amazing Combo. Any good Spidey player can dodge Reed’s attacks and constantly annoy him with their agility and damage.

Web Swing plays a huge role when playing as Spider-Man. Use this ability to constantly be a thorn on Reed's side. Spidey's mobility makes him a fantastic hero to counter Mister Fantastic in Marvel Rivals. You can constantly swing around and use your web-shooters to poke damage against this hero.

When Mister Fantastic remains distracted, your teammates can use their abilities to attack him and weaken him, forcing him to retreat from the frontline.

Furthermore, Spider-Man’s ultimate, Spectacular Spin, can damage and stun Reed, making him an easy target for Spidey and his team to take down.

Read more: Spider-Man guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

That covers the five best heroes to counter Mister Fantastic. It is important to note that although Reed can be extremely annoying to face off against owing to his hybrid nature, simply keeping your distance and coordinating attacks with your teammates can easily counter Mister Fantastic in Marvel Rivals.

