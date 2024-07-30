Marvel Rivals Hela is a duelist hero who can deal a significant amount of damage owing to her slow hit-scan-styled gameplay. As the Goddess of Death or "Hel," she rules over the Underworld according to Marvel lore. Her abilities and powers stem from the underworld and she has the potential to dominate the battlefield with devastating attacks.

In this article, we will take an extensive look at Hela in Marvel Rivals. We will also break down her kit and analyze her playstyle to make it easier for everyone to understand.

Editor's Note: This guide is updated until the January 12, 2025 patch of Marvel Rivals. We will update it whenever a new balance update for the character is released.

Marvel Rivals Hela: All abilities

Marvel Rivals Hela is a Duelist character (Image via NetEase Games)

In Marvel Rivals, Hela has two basic attacks and multiple active and passive skills that make her a threat on the battlefield. Here's an in-depth look at her abilities:

Ability Effect Nightsword Thorn (LMB) Throw Nightsword thorns Piercing Night (RMB) Fire multiple Nightsword thorns that detonate after a delay Goddess of Death (Q) Soar into the sky and unleash Nastrond Crows from each hand at will Astral Flock (LShift) Transform into a Nastrond Crow to glide forth, press again to undo the transformation Soul Drainer (E) Project an explosive Hel sphere to Stun nearby enemies. Hel's Descent (Space) Hold Space to fall slowly Nastrond Crowstrom (Passive) Defeating an enemy will generate a Nastrond Crow, exploding after a duration Queen of Hel (Passive) When Hela lands a final hit in defeating an enemy, she can instantly resurrect Loki and Thor in the respawn phase, or grant them Bonus Health if they are still alive

How to play Hela in Marvel Rivals

Mobility

Marvel Rivals Hela Astral Flock ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals Hela has average mobility thanks to her Astral Flock ability. It can be used in a multitude of ways, including taking high-ground advantage and retreating when low on health. Positioning at odd angles or higher ground is often rewarded as you can catch an unsuspecting enemy and land a free kill for yourself.

Hela is one of the slower units in Marvel Rivals. She has a passive that allows her to descend slowly, so using that in combination with the Astral Flock can result in unique plays or save Hela while she manages her ability cooldowns.

Playstyle

Hela is a Duelist in Marvel Rivals, and her primary job is to deal damage. Her Nightsword Thorns deal impressive damage despite being slow. Her daggers follow a straight line and do not have a drop-off. Although not as fast as The Punisher, her attacks do a decent amount of damage.

She is somewhat of a sharpshooter, and if hit scans are not up your alley, she might be the perfect hero for you. Her projectiles deal significant damage, and if you can consistently hit headshots, you'll undoubtedly rain hellfire on enemy players. If you have played Overwatch 2, Hela's left-click is very similar to Kiriko's right-click in terms of speed and style.

Marvel Rivals Hela Piercing Night ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Piercing Night is one of Hela's most crucial abilities, as it can deal delayed damage. It throws a volley of Nightsword Thorns which explode after a small delay. This is best used if you manage to land these on a fleeing enemy, as they are likely to explode while they are escaping from the fight. If the target is low health, it can potentially kill them as well.

Hela in Marvel Rivals can be quite fragile in team fights. High-mobility characters like Spider-Man are your worst enemy, as their combos landing completely can easily send you packing back to spawn. Use the Astral Flock to escape team fights and take an off-angle. Alternatively, you can also use your Stun ability to give yourself and your team a small window of advantage.

For combos, the best way is to use your left click and bring an opponent's health below the halfway mark, and then use your right click and try to land as many of the thorns as you can. Piercing Night will do damage when your shots land on the opponent, as well as the delayed explosive damage which can completely take them down—if done correctly.

Ultimate

Marvel Rivals Hela Goddess of Death ultimate ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Hela's ultimate in Marvel Rivals, Goddess of Death, can deal good damage. However, you must position yourself well to fully utilize it. In her ultimate, Hela will soar up in the sky and shower down Nostrand Crows which deal AoE damage in a small radius.

Positioning is important, as, you soar up into the sky at the exact place where you pop the ultimate. Ideally, you should use your ultimate in a place where no building or structure above you can block your line of sight when airborne.

Best team-ups for Hela in Marvel Rivals

1) Thor

Thor is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Hela (Image via NetEase Games)

Hela, Loki, and Thor form the Marvel Rivals team-up called Ragnarok Rebirth. This grants Hela the power to resurrect Loki and Thor with final hits in the respawn phase. However, if they are alive, they receive bonus health instead.

Hela, being the Team-up anchor in this case, receives a 20% damage boost throughout the season. This stat boost is permanent regardless of whether the team-up is active or not.

2) Mantis

Mantis is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Hela (Image via NetEase Games)

Hela is an extremely potent long-range combatant who gets even more powerful with consistent and reliable healing. Mantis is one of the best Strategists in the game to complement Hela with her Healing Flower ability. She also has a damage-boosting ability in Allied Inspiration and a sedating ability, Spore Slumber, which makes Hela’s primary shots even more powerful and easier to land.

Moreover, Mantis’ ultimate, Soul Resurgence is perfect for airborne characters like Hela.

Best Marvel Rivals Hela counters

1) Hawkeye

Hawkeye is a counter to Marvel Rivals Hela (Image via NetEase Games)

Hawkeye is one of the few heroes in Marvel Rivals who can go toe-to-toe against Hela in long-range combat. His Blast and Piercing Arrow combined with Archer’s Focus is deadly and can easily melt Hela’s health. Hawkeye also has a Hypersonic Arrow to knock down the Goddess of Death making her an easy target for him and his team.

Moreover, Hawkeye’s ultimate, Hunter’s Sight can spot and damage afterimages of heroes, which helps him take down Hela with ease. Furthermore, Hawkeye can surprise the Asgardian close-up with his Skyward Leap paired with Crescent Slash.

2) Venom

Venom is a counter to Marvel Rivals Hela (Image via NetEase Games)

Venom is one of the best dive Vanguards in the game. Hela is weak in close-range fights, which is where Venom shines. Venom can dodge Hela’s attacks with Venom Swing and Alien Biology, and pair those with Frenzied Arrival for a surprise attack against her.

Furthermore, Venom’s Cellular Corrosion and Symbiotic Resilience are particularly annoying for Hela as they render her pretty much useless against him. Additionally, Venom’s ultimate, Feast of the Abyss, is one of the best in the game to counter airborne characters like Hela.

Marvel Rivals Hela Lore

The Goddess of Death is one of the most interesting characters in the Marvel universe, and rightfully so. Here's a look into the story behind Hela in Marvel Rivals as provided by the game's official website:

"The Asgardian Goddess of Death, Hela is a powerful sorceress who controls an endless army of undead warriors. She has long sought to expand her domain beyond the nether realms and will make any deal that benefits her goal. Hela will not rest until all souls— living and dead are hers to command. Hela offered to support Loki's coup in exchange for an extension of Hel's territory into the realm of the living. In truth, though, she seeks to claim Yggsgard's throne-and the temporal power that comes with it for herself.''

