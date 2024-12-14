Knowing how to counter Thor in Marvel Rivals is going to be quite important if you're serious about winning matches against this hero. Thor is one of the strongest Vanguards in the game, and his kit provides him with abilities that allow him to sustain himself during combat. He is extremely hard to take down, on account of his powerful abilities and massive health pool.

When played right, Thor can wreak havoc against his enemies, and destabilize the entire team all by himself. Naturally, players need to know how to counter Thor in Marvel Rivals.

This article will explore the best heroes capable of countering this massive Vanguard, and better yet, provide you with detailed strategies to help fight against him. To know more about them, read below.

Editor's Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Who are the best heroes to counter Thor in Marvel Rivals?

Here's a list of the best heroes to counter Thor in Marvel Rivals, and the strategies that you can implement while doing so. We've handpicked these heroes to help you dominate your matchups against him:

1) Star-Lord

Star-Lord's Galactic Legend can counter Thor in Marvel Rivals(Image via NetEase Games)

If you want to punish Thor’s melee dependency, Star-Lord is your guy. His Blaster Barrage devastates clustered enemies, forcing Thor’s team to scatter. Meanwhile, Stellar Shift lets him dodge away from Thor’s hammer swings and reposition for optimal attacks.

Star-Lord is at his very best when flanking the enemy team and attacking their backline supports. His Galactic Legend ultimate also gives him a temporary "aim-bot" while flying, allowing him to keep moving while attacking Thor in Marvel Rivals.

2) Doctor Strange

Airborne Stephen Strange can easily counter Thor in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Thor’s durability means little against Doctor Strange’s soul-separating abilities. The Eye of Agamotto ultimate bypasses Thor’s tankiness by directly damaging his soul, while Shield of the Seraphim blocks Thor’s projectiles, breaking his offensive momentum.

Doctor Strange excels at controlling skirmishes. His Maelstrom of Madness unleashes stored Dark Energy to deal massive AOE damage, making him effective in punishing Thor's predictable melee charges. However, proper positioning and timing are crucial, as Strange is vulnerable while casting abilities.

3) The Punisher

The Punisher's Culling Turret can be used to counter Thor in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Thor in Marvel Rivals might be the God of Thunder, but The Punisher is the master of area denial. His Culling Turret forces Thor to either retreat or soak up significant damage, while Scourge Grenade disrupts the God of Thunder's accuracy and cancels his combos.

Although The Punisher excels at holding objectives and applying pressure, his lack of mobility requires careful positioning and cover to avoid Thor’s aggression. So it's recommended to use the grappling hook (Vantage Connection) to reach high ground and dominate from a safe vantage point.

4) Jeff the Land Shark

Jeff's ultimate 'It's Jeff!' is the perfect way to counter Thor in Marvel Rivals(Image via NetEase Games)

Jeff is a support hero who excels at keeping his team alive and disrupting enemies. His Healing Bubble counteracts Thor's burst damage by keeping teammates in the fight. Moreover, his ultimate 'It's Jeff!' can displace Thor in Marvel Rivals, interrupting his combos and forcing him into less favorable positions on the map.

Jeff's mobility and Hide and Seek ability also make him quite elusive, allowing him to avoid Thor's melee attacks.

5) Black Widow

Widow's Red Room rifle (Image via NetEase Games)

Black Widow thrives where Thor struggles — high ground and precision strikes. Her Fleet Foot allows her to power-jump into sniper positions, making it hard for Thor to follow. From these vantage points, Widow can rain down headshots that can tear through Thor's health bar.

Close range is also not a death sentence to Widow. If Thor draws near, she can use her Edge Dancer (spinning kick) to disengage quickly before moving away to another vantage position.

Bonus: Winter Soldier

Bucky is a versatile hero with great burst potential. His Kraken Impact can deliver a powerful blow to Thor when he tries to engage, while Tainted Voltage slows down the Thunder God – reducing his mobility and making him an easier target.

However, Winter Soldier’s kit requires a bit of finesse, as he doesn’t have much mobility. So, good positioning and aim are key to fighting Thor in Marvel Rivals.

All in all, the best way to fight against Thor is definitely to maintain distance from him. His abilities are all centered towards lashing out high-damage melee attack combos, and if you can get out in the nick of time, you will be able to save yourself and unleash a powerful counter-attack.

Naturally, long-range heroes, like Black Widow, and in some instances, Hela can also serve you well against Thor. Furthermore, communicate with your team to isolate him and prevent him from getting healed. Use these windows to absolutely wreck his health and eliminate him. That's all there is to know about how you can counter Thor in Marvel Rivals.

