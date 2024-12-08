Marvel Rivals: 5 best heroes to team-up with Iron Man

Knowing the best heroes to team-up with Iron Man in Marvel Rivals will help you elevate your gameplay to the next level. Hero synergy and pair ups are extremely important in Marvel Rivals as its a team-based hero shooter. Individual plays, though effective in certain situations, can't always help you win your games and duels.

Teamwork is the name of the game, and with the help of our curated list of the 5 best heroes to team-up with Iron Man in Marvel Rivals, you will be be able to absolutely dominate every single game.

Editor's Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

5 characters you should pair with Iron Man in Marvel Rivals

Iron Man in Marvel Rivals is an aerial hero who excels at dishing out a lot of damage when used right. However, going in solo can make you a prime target for all hitscan heroes on the field. Naturally, you can pair your abilities with other heroes to make the best of your kit.

Being in the air, you have a lot of freedom to move around and reposition. Our list of heroes will provide you with unique openings where you can absolutely blast your opposition with your cannons. Without further ado, here's our dedicate list of the best heroes to team-up with Iron Man in Marvel Rivals:

1) Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock is good with Iron Man (Image via NetEase Games)

Adam Warlock is one of the best characters you can pair with Iron Man in Marvel Rivals. Since he possesses healing abilities, providing support to the former is quite easy for him. Moreover, if there are teammates near the character Adam is healing, the healing projectile will bounce among them, healing everyone.

Apart from that, Adam can deal a decent amount of damage with his weapon and finish enemies wounded by Iron Man. Since he can heal himself, both of them can jump onto a single target right after regenerating health.

2) Wolverine

Wolverine can be paired with Iron Man (Image via NetEase Games)

While Wolverine is a melee character in Marvel Rivals, he can work well when paired with Iron Man. Equipped with an exceptional kit, the former can leap towards an opponent that the latter is targeting and finish them off. Moreover, Iron Man can watch over Wolverine and make sure he doesn’t get involved in a fight that he is bound to lose. Even if he does, Tony can help Logan out to ensure his safety.

When in the right hands, Wolverine is practically immortal; therefore, make sure to pick the right targets together with Iron Man and eliminate them one by one.

3) Star-Lord

Star-Lord can fly in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Another hero who can be paired with Iron Man is Star-Lord. While he can easily counter the latter, you should be teaming both of them up as they have exceptional synergy. Both characters can fly to some extent and drop the enemies together.

When someone tries to eliminate Iron Man, Star-Lord can easily make sure the opponent fails by defeating them as soon as possible. While both characters are significantly strong together, they can split up and try to catch the enemies off guard.

4) Hulk

Hulk can grant additional buffs to Iron Man (Image via NetEase Games)

The best Vanguard for Iron Man in Marvel Rivals is Hulk. When this green monster is deployed, he and Iron Man can benefit from their passive Team-Up ability. The former charges the latter's abilities with the Gamma Overdrive ability, which allows Iron Man to deal additional damage with every hit.

Therefore, if you are thinking of playing Iron Man, it's best to pair him up with Hulk in Marvel Rivals. During matches, the latter can easily create chaos while the former flies around and secures eliminations.

5) Magneto

Magneto can grant shields to Iron Man(Image via NetEase Games)

Magneto is another great Vanguard to pair with Iron Man. Although he cannot activate the Team-Up abilities of the former, he can grant him shields that will come in handy in various situations. Since Magneto's job as a Vanguard involves ensuring the opponents don't run around and mess up his team's formation, he will mostly be occupied in the front lines.

However, Magento's ability to grant shields to his allies is exceptionally useful when there is an Iron Man on the team. He can also block any incoming damage when Tony drops to the ground before jumping in the air again.

That's all there is to know about the five best heroes to team-up with Iron Man in Marvel Rivals. It's important to note that adept communication is necessary to exercise your ability to wreak havoc on the field. Talk with your team, formulate strategies, and absolutely destroy your enemies in-game.

