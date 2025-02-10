5 best heroes to team up with Mantis in Marvel Rivals

It is essential to know the best heroes to team up with Mantis in Marvel Rivals if you wish to get the most out of this Strategist. She is a unique character who excels in both healing and damage output, making her a versatile choice in any team composition. However, there are a few heroes in the game who benefit the most from her support abilities.

On that note, here are five of the best characters to team up with Mantis in Marvel Rivals.

List of five of the best heroes to team up with Mantis in Marvel Rivals

1) Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Adam is among the best heroes to team up with Mantis in Marvel Rivals. The duo form the Guardian Revival team-up in the game, which provides Mantis with a special ability called Nature’s Soul. When this team-up is active, Mantis gains the power of cocooned revival, allowing her to reforge her body at a preferred location once she is taken down.

Furthermore, Mantis and Warlock have excellent synergy when it comes to damage output. Although they both belong to the Strategist class, Mantis’ Allied Inspiration ability can be deadly when paired with Warlock’s Quantum Magic and Cosmic Cluster attacks.

2) Venom

Venom in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Venom is one of the best Vanguards to team up with Mantis in Marvel Rivals. He can benefit the most from Mantis’ Healing Flower ability, as his Symbiotic Resilience ability allows him to make up for his lack of instant healing.

Moreover, Mantis’ Allied Inspiration provides a significant damage boost to Venom, allowing him to effectively dive in and take out the enemy healers. On the contrary, Venom’s Cellular Corrosion can slow down enemies, making it easier for Mantis to poke at them from range after buffing herself with Natural Anger.

3) The Punisher

The Punisher in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

The Punisher is considered one of the best heroes to team up with Mantis in Marvel Rivals. His already high damage output is further enhanced by Mantis’ Allied Inspiration ability, turning him into a killing machine.

Furthermore, Mantis can keep him alive for a significant amount of time with her Healing Flower and her ultimate, Soul Resurgence, allowing The Punisher to wreak havoc on the battlefield.

4) Hela

Hela in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Hela is another Duelist who is excellent when paired with Mantis in Marvel Rivals. Her primary attack, Nightsword Thorn, deals massive amounts of damage, which is further boosted by Mantis’ Allied Inspiration. Needless to say, a long-range hero like Hela benefits massively from this damage boost.

Moreover, Mantis can potentially “sedate” dive characters with her Spore Slumber ability, making it easier for Hela to quickly take them down.

5) Storm

Storm in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Storm and Mantis have excellent synergy in Marvel Rivals. They can share their damage-boosting abilities (Storm’s Weather Control and Mantis’ Allied Inspiration), making it easier for them and their team to win fights.

Furthermore, since Mantis does not have to manually aim her heals, it is very easy to keep an airborne hero like Storm alive for a significant duration of time, therefore increasing her value on the battlefield.

