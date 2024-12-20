Best counters for all Marvel Rivals characters

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Feb 06, 2025 10:32 GMT
Marvel Rivals all character counters (Image via NetEase Games)
Marvel Rivals features a huge roster of characters you can pick and play while enjoying various abilities. While the game has a casual mode for those who want to play for fun, it features a Competitive mode alongside the option for teams to participate in online championships. Competitive and championship matches are high-stakes games where you must utilize every available tool to gain an advantage. This is where you need to know every character's counters.

It's important to master these counters as the game remains balanced because of the abilities and how they affect any team fight. This article will highlight the best counters for every Marvel Rivals character.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

What are the best counters for Marvel Rivals characters?

Countering opponent picks is one of the first skills you'd need to learn before stepping into the ranked grind. This will allow you and your team to effectively shut down any strategies the enemy squad tries to execute. However, it isn't something that can be done within a few hours and requires quite a grind to achieve.

also-read-trending Trending

Here's a list of all the characters you can pick to counter your opponents and secure easy victories in Marvel Rivals:

NameVanguard CountersDuelist CountersStrategist Counters
Mister FantasticGroot and Doctor StrangeIron Man and HawkeyeLoki and Mantis
Invisible WomanGroot and MagnetoStar Lord and The PunisherLoki
Adam WarlockGroot and Doctor StrangeIron Fist and Hela
Luna Snow and Mantis
Black PantherGroot and VenomIron Fist and HawkeyeMantis and Jeff
Black WidowVenom and Doctor StrangeIron Man and Spider Man
Rocket Raccoon and Mantis
Captain AmericaPeni Parker and HulkHawkeye and Black WidowLoki and Mantis
Cloak and DaggerVenom and Peni ParkerMoon Knight and Star LordLoki
Doctor StrangeGroot and Peni ParkerIron Man and HelaLuna Snow
GrootVenom and MagnetoStar Lord and The PunisherLoki and Mantis
HawkeyeVenom and Doctor StrangeBlack Panther and Black WidowJeff and Luna Snow
HelaDoctor Strange and Captain AmericaIron Man and Star LordMantis and Loki
HulkVenom and Doctor StrangeHela and HawkeyeLuna Snow
Iron FistPeni Parker and HulkHawkeye and Winter Soldier
Mantis and Cloak and Dagger
Iron ManPeni Parker and VenomWolverine and Black WidowLuna Snow
Jeff the Land SharkGroot and Doctor StrangeIron Fist and Spider ManMantis and Loki
LokiHulk and Peni ParkerBlack Panther and MagikJeff and Luna Snow
Luna SnowGroot and HulkIron Man and Iron FistJeff and Mantis
MagikCaptain America and VenomMoon Knight and Star LordLuna Snow
MagnetoHulk and VenomStar Lord and Iron ManMantis
MantisVenomThe Punisher and HawkeyeJeff
Moon KnightDoctor Strange and Peni ParkerIron Man and Hawkeye
Mantis and Luna Snow
NamorVenom and HulkBlack Panther and Spider ManLoki
Peni ParkerVenom and Doctor StrangeHawkeye and Squirrel GirlMantis
PsylockeHulk and VenomWinter Soldier and Hela
Rocket Raccoon and Mantis
The PunisherVenom and Doctor StrangeBlack Widow and Iron Man
Mantis and Luna Snow
Rocket RaccoonCaptain America and VenomStar Lord and WolverineMantis
Scarlet WitchDoctor Strange and VenomHawkeye and Black WidowLuna Snow
Squirrel GirlDoctor StrangeHawkeye, Winter Soldier, and WolverineMantis and Jeff
Spider-ManVenom and Doctor StrangeStar Lord and The Punisher
Mantis and Luna Snow
Star LordDoctor StrangeThe Punisher and Iron Fist
Luna Snow and Cloak and Dagger
StormGroot and Peni ParkerThe Punisher and Star LordLuna Snow and Jeff
ThorDoctor Strange and Peni ParkerIron Man and HelaLoki
VenomGroot and Peni ParkerHela and HawkeyeMantis and Jeff
Winter SoldierVenom and Doctor StrangeIron Man and Star LordAdam Warlock
WolverineDoctor Strange and GrootThe Punisher and Black WidowLoki and Mantis

Note that the characters in NetEase's latest game are designed to be able to counter each other. Situational awareness and character mastery are some of the most important things when it comes to high-stakes matches like Ranked mode or tournaments. So, it's best to invest time in learning and understanding every hero's strengths and weaknesses to counter efficiently.

The above list of counters cannot be set in stone as it is a live-service game and will likely receive new updates throughout its lifetime. This means the characters will undergo balance changes that will shift the meta and create new strategies and counters.

Fans can keep an eye out for the official Marvel Rivals website to receive new information about seasons and patch notes. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

