Best counters for all Marvel Rivals characters

Marvel Rivals features a huge roster of characters you can pick and play while enjoying various abilities. While the game has a casual mode for those who want to play for fun, it features a Competitive mode alongside the option for teams to participate in online championships. Competitive and championship matches are high-stakes games where you must utilize every available tool to gain an advantage. This is where you need to know every character's counters.

It's important to master these counters as the game remains balanced because of the abilities and how they affect any team fight. This article will highlight the best counters for every Marvel Rivals character.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

What are the best counters for Marvel Rivals characters?

Countering opponent picks is one of the first skills you'd need to learn before stepping into the ranked grind. This will allow you and your team to effectively shut down any strategies the enemy squad tries to execute. However, it isn't something that can be done within a few hours and requires quite a grind to achieve.

Here's a list of all the characters you can pick to counter your opponents and secure easy victories in Marvel Rivals:

Name Vanguard Counters Duelist Counters Strategist Counters Mister Fantastic Groot and Doctor Strange Iron Man and Hawkeye Loki and Mantis Invisible Woman Groot and Magneto Star Lord and The Punisher Loki Adam Warlock Groot and Doctor Strange Iron Fist and Hela Luna Snow and Mantis Black Panther Groot and Venom Iron Fist and Hawkeye Mantis and Jeff Black Widow Venom and Doctor Strange Iron Man and Spider Man Rocket Raccoon and Mantis Captain America Peni Parker and Hulk Hawkeye and Black Widow Loki and Mantis Cloak and Dagger Venom and Peni Parker Moon Knight and Star Lord Loki Doctor Strange Groot and Peni Parker Iron Man and Hela Luna Snow Groot Venom and Magneto Star Lord and The Punisher Loki and Mantis Hawkeye Venom and Doctor Strange Black Panther and Black Widow Jeff and Luna Snow Hela Doctor Strange and Captain America Iron Man and Star Lord Mantis and Loki Hulk Venom and Doctor Strange Hela and Hawkeye Luna Snow Iron Fist Peni Parker and Hulk Hawkeye and Winter Soldier Mantis and Cloak and Dagger Iron Man Peni Parker and Venom Wolverine and Black Widow Luna Snow Jeff the Land Shark Groot and Doctor Strange Iron Fist and Spider Man Mantis and Loki Loki Hulk and Peni Parker Black Panther and Magik Jeff and Luna Snow Luna Snow Groot and Hulk Iron Man and Iron Fist Jeff and Mantis Magik Captain America and Venom Moon Knight and Star Lord Luna Snow Magneto Hulk and Venom Star Lord and Iron Man Mantis Mantis Venom The Punisher and Hawkeye Jeff Moon Knight Doctor Strange and Peni Parker Iron Man and Hawkeye Mantis and Luna Snow Namor Venom and Hulk Black Panther and Spider Man Loki Peni Parker Venom and Doctor Strange Hawkeye and Squirrel Girl Mantis Psylocke Hulk and Venom Winter Soldier and Hela Rocket Raccoon and Mantis The Punisher Venom and Doctor Strange Black Widow and Iron Man Mantis and Luna Snow Rocket Raccoon Captain America and Venom Star Lord and Wolverine Mantis Scarlet Witch Doctor Strange and Venom Hawkeye and Black Widow Luna Snow Squirrel Girl Doctor Strange Hawkeye, Winter Soldier, and Wolverine Mantis and Jeff Spider-Man Venom and Doctor Strange Star Lord and The Punisher Mantis and Luna Snow Star Lord Doctor Strange The Punisher and Iron Fist Luna Snow and Cloak and Dagger Storm Groot and Peni Parker The Punisher and Star Lord Luna Snow and Jeff Thor Doctor Strange and Peni Parker Iron Man and Hela Loki Venom Groot and Peni Parker Hela and Hawkeye Mantis and Jeff Winter Soldier Venom and Doctor Strange Iron Man and Star Lord Adam Warlock Wolverine Doctor Strange and Groot The Punisher and Black Widow Loki and Mantis

Note that the characters in NetEase's latest game are designed to be able to counter each other. Situational awareness and character mastery are some of the most important things when it comes to high-stakes matches like Ranked mode or tournaments. So, it's best to invest time in learning and understanding every hero's strengths and weaknesses to counter efficiently.

The above list of counters cannot be set in stone as it is a live-service game and will likely receive new updates throughout its lifetime. This means the characters will undergo balance changes that will shift the meta and create new strategies and counters.

