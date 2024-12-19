Marvel Rivals error code 211: Possible fixes and reason

If you encounter Marvel Rivals error code 211, this article will provide you with the best possible fixes and reasons for it. The game regularly witnesses a spike in active player count, due to its insane fighting mechanics and unreal graphics. However, some glitches and bugs in the game can also slightly ruin your experience. One such issue is the Error code 211 which sometimes pops up when the game is launched on Steam for PC.

There can be numerous reasons as to why these issues prevail. Let's take a look at some of the reasons and some methods that might help you get rid of this error in Marvel Rivals.

Note: The fixes mentioned are all workarounds and might not work for everyone. However, they are worth trying until we receive an official patch from NetEase Games.

Possible fixes for Marvel Rivals error code 211

Since Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play hero shooter that requires an internet connection at all times, it goes without saying that players will need a stable network when delving into this title. The error that we are discussing today primarily shows up when the user is having network issues or has an unstable connection.

Try connecting using an ethernet cable to fix Marvel Rivals error code 211 (Image via NetEase Games)

However, there can be a few other issues as well that can lead to facing this error. Let's take a look at how to fix this:

1) Check your internet connection

First, make sure you have a stable internet connection. Restart your Wi-Fi modem or try connecting via the ethernet cable to improve your connection. Check your download and upload speed and talk to your internet service provider if you are experiencing slower speeds.

2) Try connecting via a VPN

A VPN is used to select a different location for your connection. If you are not able to load the game normally, connecting to a VPN before starting the game might fix the issue for you.

3) Disable server blockers

If you are into online games and use server blockers (even for any other game), these blockers can be responsible for the Marvel Rivals error code 211. Try disabling the server blockers and see if the issue still persists.

4) Flush your DNS to start Marvel Rivals

Your internet cache can be responsible for the error as well. This is why you need to reset your internet connection by flushing your DNS. To do so, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Press the Window key on your keyboard and search for "CMD" or "Command Prompt."

Type “ipconfig /flushdns” and press Enter.

Type “netsh winsock reset” and press Enter.

If this still does not fix Marvel Rivals error code 211, you might need to re-verify your game files on Steam.

5) Verify your game files

If your game files are damaged or tampered with by any means, it can also result in Marvel Rivals error code 211. To make sure this is not the case, verify your game files on Steam by following the below-mentioned steps:

Launch Steam on your PC.

on your PC. Open your Game Library .

. Right-click on the game and open Properties .

. Browse through all the options and go to the Installed Files tab.

tab. Select "Verify Integrity of Game Files" and let Steam analyze everything.

Hope this fixes your Marvel Rivals error code 211. If you are experiencing stuttering or lags while playing the game on PS5, check out this guide. For more such Marvel Rivals guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

