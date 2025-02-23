How to talk with Bats the Ghost Dog in Marvel Rivals

Bats the Ghost Dog in Marvel Rivals is one of the many easter eggs in the game. Introduced in Season 1 Eternal Night Falls, Bats can be found roaming around the Sanctum Sanctorum map, offering players a unique interaction. Interacting with the dog is the only way to unlock "A Hounding Conversation" achievement in the game.

Ad

On that note, here's how to find and talk with Bats the Ghost Dog in Marvel Rivals.

Also read: Marvel Rivals fans could have gotten a whole different game without any Marvel heroes

How to meet and interact with Bats the Ghost Dog in Marvel Rivals

To meet Bats the Ghost Dog in Marvel Rivals, players must enter the Doom Match game mode and load into the Sanctum Sanctorum map. Upon entering the map, head to the foyer area through the main entrance. The dog is mostly found in two locations: near the main entrance close to Doctor Strange's portrait or the dog bed in the same area.

Ad

Trending

Finding Bats in aDoom Match (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

Do note that only four heroes can interact with Bats the Ghost Dog in Marvel Rivals: Spider-Man, Squirrel Girl, Thor, or Jeff the Land Shark. Each of them has a unique interaction with the dog. When playing as one of these characters, simply approach Bats and use the interact button. Doing this will complete A Hounding Conversation achievement for you.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bats the Ghost Dog has a rich backstory in Marvel Comics. He was a basset hound adopted by Doctor Strange during his time as a veterinarian. After Strange cast a spell allowing Bats to speak, the dog’s weak heart led to his unfortunate death. However, he returned as a ghost and lived with Doctor Strange forever.

If you are wondering whether you can complete the achievement in a custom or bot lobby, the answer is no. This is because you can only play a Doom Match against real players. Since the mode is quite chaotic, try to play safe and meet Bats when nobody is around so that the interaction goes uninterrupted.

Ad

Read more Marvel Rivals articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.