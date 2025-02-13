Marvel Rivals players want these announcer packs added to the game

Popular hero shooter Marvel Rivals has garnered a dedicated player base since its release in December 2024. The game features Galacta as the default announcer, who provides commentary during matches. Recently, players have expressed a desire for more variety in the game's audio experience. On the Marvel Rivals subreddit, user u/Historical_Cable_450 initiated a discussion about potential announcer packs.

They suggested that introducing unlockable or purchasable announcers could enhance the game's immersion and provide representation for characters who might not be playable. The title of the post reads:

"If they add announcer packs in future, who would you want?"

The post has been gaining massive traction in the community, with currently having over 11,00 Upvotes and nearly 800 comments. For those who don't know, announcer packs are additional content in video games that allow players to change the in-game announcer's voice, often featuring different characters or celebrities. These packs provide a personalized touch, allowing players to choose voices that resonate with them or enhance the atmosphere.

The community responded enthusiastically to this idea. User u/DevilAbigor shared their excitement about the possibility of having JK Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson. Others, like u/Kandosii-117, suggested characters such as Khonshu to complement Moon Knight gameplay. u/ImpressOk6505 proposed The Watcher, Heimdall, Odin, Yondu, and even Stan Lee, each bringing their distinct personas to the announcer role.

u/Itsadrake1103 believed that considering the deep involvement of Dr. Doom in Marvel Rivals lore, he is quite absent and should have an announcer pack. u/Vahjkyriel suggested that instead of announcer packs, the game should have an option of making the hero you play the personal announcer. u/Puzzleheaded-Pea-202 prefers complete silence over having announcer packs in the game.

Who is the voice actor of Galacta in Marvel Rivals?

The voice actor of the only announcer, Galacta, in Marvel Rivals is Cassandra Lee Morris. Being the sole announcer in the game, she is featured in everything from in-game tutorials and match statistics, to promotional teasers of Marvel Rivals.

She is a popular voice actress in the gaming industry who has been featured in various other popular games as well, including Fortnite, League of Legends, Persona 5, and the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

