Fnatic joins Marvel Rivals Invitational EMEA and reveals roster

The Marvel Rivals Invitational EMEA is set to welcome a fresh contender, with the esports organization Fnatic making its entry. Sporting the iconic orange and black colors, this globally recognized esports powerhouse has revealed its six-member roster for the event. The squad joins seven other teams in this regional tournament for NetEase Games' team-based shooter.

This article lists the roster that Fnatic plans to debut in the Marvel Rivals Invitational EMEA and highlights the other teams participating in the tournament.

Fnatic in Marvel Rivals Invitational EMEA

Fnatic, one of the leading names in the esports world with a storied 17-year legacy, will introduce six talented players at the Marvel Rivals Invitational EMEA. The announced roster includes:

The lineup features former professional players from various games who have now embraced Marvel Rivals as their primary shooter.

All participating teams in Marvel Rivals Invitational EMEA

Schedule for Marvel Rivals Invitational (Image via NetEase Games)

Here is a list of all esports teams competing in the Marvel Rivals Invitational EMEA, vying for a massive prize pool of $100,000:

Dusty

Ecstatic

Fnatic

Luminosity

OG Esports

Team Peps

Twisted Minds

Virtus.Pro

Marvel Rivals fans can look forward to seeing their favorite professional players face off in the Invitational starting on February 15, 2025, and continuing until March 23, 2025.

Marvel Rivals Invitational: Timings and where to watch

Players can catch MRI EMEA on Twitch and YouTube (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals Invitational will be held individually for four different regions:

OCE (Oceania)

(Oceania) ASIA (Asian Subcontinent)

(Asian Subcontinent) EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa)

(Europe, Middle East and Africa) NA (North America)

As of now, each region has its own specific timing, spread across February and March 2025.

OCE : February 15-16 UTC+11

: February 15-16 UTC+11 Asia : February 22-23 UTC+9

: February 22-23 UTC+9 EMEA : February 28- March 2, March 7-9 UTC+1

: February 28- March 2, March 7-9 UTC+1 NA: March 14-16, March 21-23 UTC-5

To catch the Marvel Rivals Invitational, players can tune in to the game's official Twitch and YouTube channels during the specified times:

