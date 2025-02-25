Marvel Rivals announces Punk Rage skin for Hulk

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified Feb 25, 2025 17:43 GMT
Punk Rage skin for Hulk in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)
Marvel Rivals just announced the Punk Rage skin for Hulk inspired by the look from Edge of Spider-Geddon (2018) and it looks amazing. It will be released on February 27, 2025. With a rather unusual rockstar theme, it is set to bring rock and rage to the battlefield. It features a unique hero design, which gives a funky outlook to the character.

Here is everything you need to know about Punk Rage skin for Hulk in Marvel Rivals.

Details about the Punk Rage skin for Hulk in Marvel Rivals

The Punk Rage skin for Hulk arrives in Marvel Rivals on February 27, 2025, at 6 pm PST. Inspired by the Edge of Spider-Geddon (2018) #1 comic, it features a rockstar-themed skin for both Bruce Banner and the Hulk. It also contains other cosmetic items like emotes and sprays.

Hulk’s Bruce Banner form gets the most out of this costume. He gets a complete rework of his hairstyle — showing up with a green dye — to match the “punk” theme. Furthermore, he receives spray-painted brown trousers as well as spikes and chains on his wrists and waist to provide an edgy outlook.

Bruce’s Gamma Grenades can be seen on his new armored vest, and he wears a pair of goggles in place of his normal spectacles.

In the Hero Hulk form, he can be seen wearing similar spikes and chains on his waist while his entire body is covered with graffiti-like tattoos. His hair, however, is what stands out as it is a full-blown green-colored mohawk.

The Monster Hulk form has a few differences. He has spikes coming out of his back, hands, and fingertips while his face glows purple, which honestly looks terrifying.

Apart from the costumes, the post-match stats screen will show Hulk playing the guitar. This is a cool new addition to match the overall theme of the skin.

This covers everything you need to know about the new Punk Rage skin for Hulk in Marvel Rivals. It is likely to be available as a purchasable item from the store, and considering the features, the cost might be as high as 2,000 units.

