All Marvel Rivals Hulk skins: Tier list and Prices

Hulk in Marvel Rivals has a total of three different skins including the default set. The basic cosmetic is unlocked by default and available to all players since the entire roster of characters in the game arrives as free to use. All of the skins for Hulk showcase the gamma-charged strength this Vanguard hero brings to NetEase Games' hero shooter with a battle-hardened look.

Hulk's skins in Marvel Rivals are quite unique as the set affects three states of the hero. Bruce Banner receives a different makeover for each cosmetic alongside a special look for Hulk when the ultimate ability is activated. This makes Hulk's skin worth the effort and purchase as you can get three skins for the price of one. Some of these skins are standalone while others include items like emotes and MVP animations.

This article will highlight all available skins for Hulk in Marvel Rivals in a tier list.

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this list have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new seasonal update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Hulk Skins in Marvel Rivals: All the skins ranked from worst to best

Note: NetEase developers are expected to add more skins in the future. We'll make sure to update the skin tierlist accordingly.

3) Hero Hulk (B-Tier)

Default Hero Hulk (Image via NetEase Games)

The classic Hero Hulk first appeared in the 1962 comic series. Dr. Bruce Banner got hit by the gamma bomb that transformed him into this green monster. It became his alter ego and smashed anything that got in his way.

This look inspires the default Hulk skin in Marvel Rivals. It has no special effects and can be equipped for free. Since this skin adds nothing special, we've decided to keep it in the C-Tier.

2) Mighty G-Bomb (A-Tier)

Mighty G-Bomb Hulk (Image via NetEase Games)

The Mighty G-Bomb Hulk skin took inspiration from the Incredible Hulk (1962) #1 edition. This monster has a greyish body that sets him apart from the classic green Hulk.

Unlike the Green Scar skin, it lacks glamour when it comes to the upper body wearables. Moreover, it doesn't offer much in terms of customization. However, those who want minimalistic looks — slightly different from the classic one — can opt for the Mighty G-Bomb Hulk skin. As a result, we've decided to keep it in the B-Tier.

1) Green Scar (S-Tier)

Green Scar Hulk (Image via NetEase Games)

Taking inspiration from the Hulk Vol. 2 (1999) #92-105, the Green Scar Hulk skin features a warrior-like look with metal armor plating in his left hand. This look comes equipped with a metal helmet and a leather belt around the body. The legs are also covered with gladiator-like leather shoes.

By portraying the intricate details from the comics, the developers have made the Green Scar skin feel more premium than the others, making it the best Hulk skin in Marvel Rivals as of December 2024. Therefore, it deserves a place in the S-Tier.

Prices of the Hulk Skins in Marvel Rivals

Marvel enthusiasts can get the Hero Hulk look for free as it's the default skin. The Mighty G-Bomb Hulk skin can be equipped from the cosmetic section for only 600 Units.

The Green Scar Hulk skin is available in the in-game shop as a part of the Green Scar Bundle, costing 2,400 Units. However, if you wish to purchase only the skin, you can get it for 2,000 Units.

The following items are included in the Green Scar bundle:

Green Scar Hulk Skin

Warbound MVP animation

World Breaker emote

Green Scar nameplate

Green Scar spray

How to purchase all Hulk skins in Marvel Rivals

NetEase developers have added the Hero Hulk skin as a default costume. As a result, players don't need to purchase this skin.

Green Scar Hulk skin

Here's how to purchase the Green Scar skin in Marvel Rivals:

Open Marvel Rivals.

Navigate to the Shop section on the top left of the main menu.

Scroll until you find the "Hulk-Green Scar bundle" in the featured section.

Ensure that you have at least 2,000 Units.

Complete the purchase process.

Mighty G-Bomb

Here is the straightforward process you must follow to purchase the Mighty G-Bomb or Mega Gamma Grenade Hulk:

Open Marvel Rivals.

Navigate to the Hero section and click on Bruce Banner.

Click on the Cosmetics section from the top left section.

Ensure that you have at least 600 Units in your profile.

Find the Mighty G-Bomb skin and complete the checkout process.

Hulk in Marvel Rivals is a very capable Vanguard character who can wreak havoc on the battlefield. His ability kit contains various power-ups that can be used to mitigate incoming damage and smash the opponent team. You can master this hero with relative ease and get one of the skins to boast your skills in online lobbies.

The devs will likely introduce more skins for this Vanguard in future updates through events, battle passes, or bundles. Fans can keep an eye out for the official Marvel Rivals X page for all such announcements.

