All Black Widow skins in Marvel Rivals: Tier list, prices, and more

Black Widow skins in Marvel Rivals are a great way to customize your character and make them look more appealing in the game. Black Widow is arguably one of the toughest heroes to master, all because of her high-skill ceiling and the aim-mastery one needs to make use of her in a proficient manner.

Naturally, it's quite important to have a set of costumes that you can don, as you walk into the field as a sharpshooter. By design, Black Widow features quite a dark aesthetic, as evident from her name. It's quite evident that not everyone prefers a dark-themed cosmetic.

Being a third-person game, investing in cosmetics for Black Widow in Marvel Rivals seems like quite a great idea. You get to enjoy the neat handiwork as you play the game and admire the hero every time you get a chance to play him in-game.

Trending

Note: This ranking is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion. The contents of this article have been updated to feature the latest skins available in-game on and before February 11, 2025. It will be further updated when new skins launch for the hero.

Ranking all Black Widow skins in Marvel Rivals in a tier list

There are two Black Widow skins in Marvel Rivals except her default/base skin. We have ranked each and put them into a tier list:

Tier Skin Name S-tier Marvel Studios’ Black Widow: White Suit A-tier – B-tier Lethal Toxicity, Default/base skin

S-tier

Black Widow's White Suit skin (Image via NetEase Games)

We have decided to place the White Suit for Black Widow in the S-tier, as it completely changes how the character looks in the game. It alters Widow’s signature black color scheme into a white one, while also featuring two pistol holsters (which the original skin does not have). Additionally, her hairstyle is completely different in this skin, adding a new vibe to the character.

The skin is part of a bundle that costs 1,800 Units or Lattice.

Also read: MR DX12 not supported error: Possible reasons and fixes

B-tier

Black Widow's Lethal Toxicity skin (Image via NetEase Games)

The skins in this tier are decent, but not unique in any way. While Widow’s Default/base skin is quite popular, the Lethal Toxicity costume is another one players can use if they have enough Units in Marvel Rivals, although it doesn't seem worth the expenditure. Both skins look identical in terms of design, but feature different color palettes.

The Lethal Toxicity skin for Black Widow costs 600 Units/Lattice.

How to get Black Widow skins in Marvel Rivals

The skins can be purchased with Units or Lattice (Image via NetEase Games)

Currently, there are two Black Widow skins (other than the default variant) available in this title, and both can be purchased with Units. Here are the steps to do so:

Open Black Widow’s profile from the “Heroes” tab .

. Now, switch to “Cosmetics” and select “Costumes” (if it’s not selected already).

and select (if it’s not selected already). Click on the Black Widow skin you want to purchase, and hit the yellow “Acquire” button. You will be redirected to its skin/bundle page.

button. You will be redirected to its skin/bundle page. On the left side, click on the button that shows the price, to buy the bundle/skin.

That's everything that you need to know about Marvel Rivals Black Widow skins in the game. If this article was to your liking, you can check out our other related guides below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.