Players react to Antman hero concept in Marvel Rivals

Ant-Man has been a hot topic among Marvel Rivals fans for quite some time now. This lovable hero has attracted a lot of interest from players, with many eager to see him added to the game. A user called r/LOOWEEpsd recently took to the r/marvelrivals subreddit to share their concepts of the character. They posted a few pictures they had created, saying:
“This is how I imagine Ant-Man in Marvel Rivals!”
Many players joined in to discuss how the hero's abilities could work in-game. User r/Mylaststory said they imagined Ant-Man to have an ability that would make him small and get dashes for escaping. They added that his ultimate would probably make him bigger, as it seemed like the logical choice:
“I imagine he would have dashes and escapes where he shrinks ( think Wanda’s escape), you can still target him—but he’s tiny for a couple seconds. His ult would likely just make him slightly bigger than monster hulk or something. Idk how they could do his ult otherwise.”
r/MaDrAv commented that it would be a Strategist’s nightmare to have Ant-Man on their team as it would be difficult to heal him when he shrinks down.
Players did not stop at discussing just his core abilities, as they were also interested in his team-ups. r/Mr_W0osh replied that Ant-Man should have a team-up ability with Hawkeye as he provided a picture of them together on the Avengers Assemble True Believers #1 comic's cover.
User r/SelbyMyFriend said that Ant-Man's abilities and core mechanics were too complex and there was a high chance he would never be introduced into the game.
What is the possibility of Ant-Man being introduced in Marvel Rivals?
As of this writing, there are no talks about Ant-Man’s addition to the game. There haven't been any official statements or leaks either.
Needless to say, Ant-Man’s core mechanics are difficult to implement in the game. However, since the developers have done an excellent job so far at delivering complex heroes like Cloak & Dagger and Doctor Strange, players can hope to see Ant-Man join the roster sometime in the future.
As for the current state of the game, NetEase has done an excellent job at keeping the game interesting and lore-accurate, which will hopefully continue when Ant-Man is eventually introduced.
