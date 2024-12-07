Marvel Rivals Cloak & Dagger guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Marvel Rivals Cloak & Dagger are two unique heroes who work as one. The pair can switch positions continuously and utilize a large arsenal of abilities. The duo work like two faces of a coin where one can heal and the other can make enemies vulnerable and damage them. It is a fascinating mechanic that allows players to enjoy a tag-team experience while controlling a single character.

Cloak & Dagger in Marvel Rivals might seem unfair, at first, due to the number of abilities they have. However, the pair is from the Strategist category and does not have a massive damage output. The only goal for them is to assist the Duelists and Vanguards while remaining on the backlines. This article will highlight Cloak & Dagger's abilities and their most effective playstyle.

Editor's Note: This guide is updated until the January 12, 2025 patch of Marvel Rivals. We will update it whenever a new balance update for the character is released.

Marvel Rivals Cloak & Dagger: All abilities

Marvel Rivals Cloak & Dagger are Strategist characters (Image via NetEase Games)

Cloak & Dagger have different abilities depending on which side you play. Here's a detailed look into Dagger's abilities first:

Ability Effect Lightforce Dagger (LMB) Unleash a bouncing Lightforce Dagger to damage enemies and heal nearby allies Dagger Storm (RMB) Launch a volley of daggers, creating a Healing Over Time field in the impact area Shadow’s Embrace (LShift) Switch to Cloak Veil of Lightforce (E) Deploy a Veil of Lightforce to heal allies upon touch and grant them a Healing Boost

On the other hand, here's a detailed look into Cloak's abilities:

Ability Effect Darkforce Cloak (LMB) Inflict continuous damage on an enemy Dark Teleportation (RMB) Enshroud nearby allies in the Darkforce Dimension, plunging them into the Phased state, making them untargetable and invisible to enemies and granting them a Movement Boost Light’s Embrace (LShift) Switch to Dagger Terror Cape (E) Deploy a Veil of Darkforce to damage enemies upon touch, applying Blind to narrow their sight and Vulnerability to amplify damage received

These two combine together to perform their ultimate attack and team-up ability which are mentioned below:

Ability Effect Eternal Bond (Q) Perform four rapid dashes, healing allies and damaging enemies along the path From Shadow to Light (Passive) Cloak & Dagger can inject light and dark energy into Moon Knight to create a Light & Dark Realm where Moon Knight can become Invisible

How to play as Cloak & Dagger in Marvel Rivals?

Mobility

Suggested combo for Marvel Rivals Cloak & Dagger (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals Cloak & Dagger only have the Eternal Bond ability that can be used to quickly cover some distance. This is mostly useful during team fights and can be a lifesaver when being targeted or chased.

That said, Dagger can phase out temporarily and avoid taking damage while repositioning on the map. Other than that, you will need to rely on team support and backup when dealing with isolated fights.

Playstyle

Cloak & Dagger have a flexible playstyle where you can choose to remain with the fighters on the frontlines or assist from the back. If you choose to get into the fights, you should take note of when to switch from Cloak to Dagger and vice versa.

Cloak & Dagger combining forces with Moon Knight (Image via NetEase Games)

Since most of the fighting is done by the Vanguards, you should support them with your ability to heal. However, if the enemy heals are too strong, you might want to switch to Dagger and make the opponents more vulnerable to incoming damage.

Ultimate

Marvel Rivals Cloak & Dagger Eternal Bond ultimate ability (Image via NetEase Games)

The Ultimate ability of Cloak & Dagger, Eternal Bond, is a great way to spearhead attacks on enemies. The duo perform four dashes in quick succession in opposite directions, clearing the battlefield while making space for their allies. It is advised to use this ultimate when enemies are attacking from multiple ends.

Best team-ups for Cloak & Dagger in Marvel Rivals

1) Moon Knight (Duelist)

Moon Knight is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Cloak & Dagger (Image via NetEase Games)

Cloak & Dagger and Moon Knight are part of the Lunar Force team-up in Marvel Rivals. When this team-up is active, Cloak & Dagger injects light and dark energy into Moon Knight, creating a Light & Dark realm, which allows Moon Knight to become Invisible. This complements Moon Knight’s playstyle and greatly increases his survivability.

2) Magik (Duelist)

Magik is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Cloak & Dagger (Image via NetEase Games)

Magik is an excellent hero to pair with Cloak & Dagger. Her aggressive playstyle is best complemented by Dagger’s consistent healing with Lightforce Dagger, Veil of Lightforce, and Dagger Storm. On the contrary, Cloak’s Terror Cape and Dark Teleportation abilities are deadly when combined with Magik’s Stepping Discs, launching an almost impossible-to-dodge surprise attack on enemies.

Furthermore, Cloak & Dagger’s ultimate, Eternal Bond, can be a lifesaver for Magik in tough-to-escape scenarios and can often finish off weak opponents.

Best Marvel Rivals Cloak & Dagger counters

1) Spider-Man (Duelist)

Spider-Man is a counter to Marvel Rivals Cloak & Dagger (Image via NetEase Games)

Spider-Man is one of the best counters to Cloak & Dagger in Marvel Rivals. His kit has been designed to dive in and out of enemy backlines with his Web Swings and Thwip and Flip and target the healers, taking them out swiftly with Get Over Here! and Amazing Combo.

Once Spidey’s ultimate, Spectacular Spin, is active, it is almost a guaranteed kill on Cloak & Dagger, except when within the radius of a Mantis or a Luna ultimate.

2) Venom (Vanguard)

Venom is a counter to Marvel Rivals Cloak & Dagger (Image via NetEase Games)

Venom is another hero in the game who can deal with Cloak & Dagger exceptionally well. He can use his advanced movement mechanics with Alien Biology and Venom Swing combined with Frenzied Arrival to dive onto the enemy Cloak & Dagger and take them down easily. He can further suffocate their escape abilities with his Cellular Corrosion and confirm the kill.

Venom’s survivability on the battlefield with Symbiotic Resilience is difficult to deal with for a Strategist like Cloak & Dagger.

Marvel Rivals Cloak & Dagger Lore

While most fans might be familiar with the two characters in-game, there might be some who would not know their backstory. Here's an excerpt from the game's official web page which will provide readers with their lore:

"When teenage runaways Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson were exposed to an experimental drug against their will, they unexpectedly gained extraordinary powers. Tandy generates piercing blades of pure, healing light, while Ty can teleport himself and others through the Darkforce Dimension. Together, they illuminate New York's deepest shadows as Cloak and Dagger. The Timestream Entanglement struck while Cloak and Dagger were traversing the Darkforce Dimension. The pair emerged to find New York under the control of Dracula. They soon joined the heroic resistance fighting against the Empire of Eternal Night."

This was everything you needed to know about Marvel Rivals Cloak & Dagger. For more Marvel Rivals hero guides, check these links below:

