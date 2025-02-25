How to get Ruined Idol Achievement in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals features several achievements, and the Ruined Idol Achievement is one of the easier challenges on the list. Fans can also check out the information about each of the achievements through the game for a hint on how one can complete it. These challenges are simple trophies that some players like to collect. However, it can be difficult to complete the tasks if you perform them in the wrong order or location.

Marvel Rivals has several unique maps, so the challenges for the achievements may be associated with different arenas. The Ruined Idol Achievement in NetEase Games’ latest hero shooter is quite simple to get, with a straightforward description that can help players understand what must be done.

This article will highlight the best way to get the Ruined Idol Achievement in Marvel Rivals.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to unlock Ruined Idol Achievement in Marvel Rivals

The Ruined Idol Achievement in Marvel Rivals can only be completed by visiting the new Central Park map. This new playing field was introduced to the game after the mid-season update went live recently. Fortunately, this achievement can be completed by playing the map in Quick Matches, Competitive, or the Central Park Quick Match.

It is important to note that the Central Park Quick Match is a limited-time mode and will expire on February 26, 2025. This game mode is being introduced to provide players with an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the new map.

The in-game description for this achievement reads:

“Shatter the Bloodstorm One statue when Eternal Night Falls on New York”

Marvel Rivals Achievements tab (Image via NetEase Games)

Here is how you can get the Ruined Idol Achievement in Marvel Rivals:

On the defending side, you must simply head out of the spawn area and get to the doors of Dracula’s Castle. You can navigate to this point by staying on the left and following the Graveyard.

You must then find a small crack in the wall that can be used as a passage to enter a dark room.

The statue will be present on the edge of the room. You must destroy the Bloodstorm One statue to complete the challenge.

On the attacking side, you must keep playing the match till you get to the Castle doors. Once there, you can repeat the steps and destroy the statue. It can take a while as you would have to fight your way through the map.

The task is easy if you spawn on the defending side but takes some work when you are on the offense.

This concludes everything you must know to complete the Ruined Idol Achievement in Marvel Rivals.

