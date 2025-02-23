Marvel Rivals: 5 best heroes to team up with The Thing

It is essential to know the best heroes to team up with The Thing in Marvel Rivals if you wish to maximize his potential in matches. Being a frontline dive hero, The Thing requires proper team composition and synergy to be useful on the battlefield. Notably, he can launch up and stun enemies, which can be exploited by using high DPS characters on his team.

Without further ado, here are five of the best heroes to team up with The Thing in Marvel Rivals.

Note: The entries are arranged in no particular order.

List of five of the best heroes to team up with The Thing in Marvel Rivals

1) Invisible Woman

Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Invisible Woman is arguably the best hero to pair with The Thing in Marvel Rivals. She shares a team-up ability with all the members of the Fantastic Four lineup, including The Thing. When these two are on the battlefield together, The Thing gets a special ability called Cooperative Comrades.

When this team-up is active, Invisible Woman channels Psionic Might to fortify The Thing, providing him with damage resistance. Moreover, upon activation of the ability, the latter starts continuously generating bonus health. This exponentially increases The Thing's survivability, the most important trait for any Vanguard.

2) Wolverine

Wolverine in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Wolverine also shares a team-up with The Thing. Similar to Hulk and Logan’s team-up ability, The Thing can pick up Wolverine and throw him forward toward his enemies using the Cosmic Fastball ability.

This is extremely powerful, especially for Wolverine, as it synergizes perfectly with his kit and playstyle. It makes it easier for him to get close to his enemies without having to use Feral Leap, which he is then free to use anytime to escape dire situations.

3) Magik

Magik in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Magik is an excellent hero to team up with The Thing in Marvel Rivals. Being a melee hero with excellent burst damage, she can coordinate her attacks with The Thing to make it easier for her to get picks.

For example, The Thing’s Yancy Street Charge ability launches up enemies in his path, making them vulnerable to an incoming Magik. Furthermore, Magik can benefit massively from The Thing’s Embattled Leap ability, as it increases her survivability when diving in.

As a cherry on top, The Thing’s ultimate, Clobberin’ Time, launches up and stuns enemies in place, which is a best-case scenario for a hero like Magik to take advantage of.

4) Storm

Storm in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Storm is another hero who synergizes extremely well with The Thing in Marvel Rivals. Being a Vanguard, The Thing is incredibly slow and deals significantly less damage on his own. However, with Storm in the team, she can use her Weather Control ability to boost these stats for The Thing, making him a force to be reckoned with.

Moreover, Storm being an airborne hero makes it difficult for the enemy team to focus on her and The Thing simultaneously, creating opportunities for your team to push objectives together.

5) Spider-Man

Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Spider-Man can team up with The Thing to share a rather peculiar combo in Marvel Rivals. It is all centered around The Thing’s Embattled Leap ability, which allows him to lunge onto a selected teammate, applying damage reduction to both in the process.

This is particularly powerful when paired with Spider-Man, as it enables The Thing to travel long distances extremely quickly thanks to Spidey’s movement capabilities with Web Swing and Amazing Combo. It is a fairly difficult move to pull off and requires precise timing. However, once perfected, this dive combo is extremely annoying and difficult to face off against.

